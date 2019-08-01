Mercosur deal threatened as Brazil's President snubs French foreign minister

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Lisandra Paraguassu

Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro cancelled a meeting this week with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian - getting a haircut instead - amid deepening tensions over climate change policy that could endanger the EU-Mercosur trade accord.

Bolsonaro’s spokesman cited an agenda clash, even though the meeting with the French cabinet minister was canceled just one hour before. Bolsonaro went for a haircut at the time of the scheduled meeting with Le Drian on Monday, and broadcast it live on Facebook.

Neither the French foreign ministry nor Bolsonaro’s office immediately returned requests for comment.

Le Drian, who was on a tour of Latin American countries, said on Tuesday that he was carrying a message from French President Emmanuel Macron requesting implementation of the landmark Paris climate accord, respect of EU environmental and sanitary rules and protection of “sensitive” agricultural sectors.

Last month in Japan, Macron said he would not sign the recently negotiated trade deal between the European Union and the South American Mercosur trade bloc if Bolsonaro pulls Brazil out of the Paris climate accord.

France is worried about the impact on its vast agriculture industry from Mercosur imports that would not have to respect strict EU environmental regulations.

Since taking office in January, Bolsonaro has railed against the enforcement of environmental regulations in Brazil and announced intentions to develop the Amazon region, where deforestation of the world’s largest rainforest by loggers, ranchers and speculators has surged this year.

Bolsonaro had expected to hear criticism of his environmental policies from Le Drian.

“Today I will meet with the French minister, if I am not mistaken, to discuss the environment, and he should not get tough with me,” Bolsonaro told reporters on Monday morning.

“He will have to understand that the Brazilian government changed and that subservience we had in the past with other governments does not exist anymore,” Bolsonaro said.

Yesterdays, IFA’s National Council and Livestock Committee members held a protest at the EU Food & Veterinary Offices, in Grange, Co. Meath calling for a ban on substandard beef imports to the EU.

 Speaking at the protest, IFA President Joe Healy said, “The crisis in the beef sector is an EU-wide problem driven by Brexit uncertainty and falling consumption.

IFA’s National Council and Livestock Committee Protest004.jpg
IFA members led by Joe Healy at the protest today.

"This is compounded by substandard imports coming into the EU. The situation is now intolerable for farmers and solutions must come from Brussels and the Irish Government.”

Joe Healy said the first move by the EU must be to stop substandard imports, which are undermining the EU beef market.

While farmers have rightly been outraged at the recent EU/Mercosur trade deal, which has yet to be ratified, the real scandal is that significant quantities of substandard beef from Brazil are already coming onto the EU market,” he said.

“Beef is being produced in Brazil using substances and practices which are illegal in the EU. This is ‘unfair competition’ and it is damaging cattle prices and farm incomes, not only in Ireland but across the EU”.

Reuters


