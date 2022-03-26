Farming

MEP Maria Walsh on why she went into politics and how being a Rose of Tralee helped her get elected

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Most politicians regularly pledge to support the farming community, but Maria Walsh underlined her commitment to rural Ireland and actually became a qualified farmer.

The Midlands–North-West MEP did her Green Cert, got heavily involved in her family farm, set up her own Highland herd and is now doing a masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation with UCD.

