MEP Maria Walsh on why she went into politics and how being a Rose of Tralee helped her get elected

Most politicians regularly pledge to support the farming community, but Maria Walsh underlined her commitment to rural Ireland and actually became a qualified farmer.

The Midlands–North-West MEP did her Green Cert, got heavily involved in her family farm, set up her own Highland herd and is now doing a masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation with UCD.

“As an MEP, I wanted to learn more about rural Ireland and broaden my knowledge on issues such as CAP,” says the 34-year-old.

“I was interested in alternative farming and wanted to learn how to be a good advisor for those who wished to do something different with their farm.

Maria Walsh, MEP working on the family farm. Photos: Ray Ryan

Maria Walsh, MEP working on the family farm. Photos: Ray Ryan

“I decided to the masters to support the growth of our region. A region like Midlands-North-West can only develop if we create, collectively, opportunities for people to grow their enterprises, be it their farm or agri-tourism or their food business.

“Two fundamental demands we as policy makers have learned from the pandemic are: people seek a better work/life balance; and people who were forced to leave during the financial crash want to return to their communities once again.

“I’m working at national and European level to ensure there are jobs and services within the digital and green sectors that support our agriculture community that are readily available.”

Rose of Tralee

Maria on the night she was crowned Rose of Tralee.

Maria on the night she was crowned Rose of Tralee.

Born in the United States but raised in Shrule, Co Mayo, Ms Walsh is a former Rose of Tralee winner and one of Ireland’s most recognisable MEPs.

Her parents Vincent and Noreen, with Maria and three siblings in tow, returned to Ireland in 1994 to the family farm.

“We always kept drystock — cattle and sheep as well as a few Connemara ponies on the farm when I was growing up,” says Ms Walsh.

Maria with her pedigree Highland heifers

Maria with her pedigree Highland heifers

“When you’ve been away from the farm for a few years as I had, you miss the jigs and the reels of everyday farm life.”

She is working to promote farming as a career option for more women.

“It’s been incredible seeing young girls in particular looking at developing a career in the agriculture sector,” she says. “When I was a little girl going to Headford Mart, you didn’t see many other young girls or female farmers.

“They existed, we know that, but it was hard to see them. One of the benefits of social media is the fact you see farmers like Louise Crowley, Alice Hodges, Hannah Quinn-Mulligan, who showcase and share their work.

“When you can see it, you really believe you can do it.”

The journalism graduate rose to fame when she won the 2014 Rose of Tralee before going on to serve as a trooper in the army.

Maria's pedigree Highland heifers on the family farm

Maria's pedigree Highland heifers on the family farm

Then, despite having no background in party politics, Ms Walsh ran for Fine Gael in the 2014 European elections, winning the third seat in the four-seater constituency.

“I had been following American politics and I was so driven by Obama’s emotive language,” she says. “Their politics also showed me just how big of a disconnect there can be when someone like Trump gets elected and isn’t deserving of the role.

“I’d been talking with friends and family about some of the issues we’ve got going on here and across Europe, and not being able to do anything about them was frustrating. So, I went to a Women for Election event which focused on upskilling and training women wishing to enter politics.”

She joined Fine Gael for a few reasons.

“I found they always have the interest of the people at the forefront of their minds and negotiations,” she says.

Maria with one of her pedigree Highland heifers

Maria with one of her pedigree Highland heifers

“They work hard at putting women in roles of change and they did fantastic work on issues such as marriage equality and repealing the 8th Amendment.

“If you want change, you need to be in with a party who will do it.”

She partly attributes her success in the election to her experience as the Rose of Tralee.

“I’d done a 32-county tour where I had met so many people from different communities so when I got elected, it was just like re-introducing myself in the political sphere,” she says.

Ms Walsh sits on a number of committees and is working on issues which she says are close to her heart.

“I’m vice-chair of the LGBTI Rights Intergroup and co-chair on both the Mental Health Alliance and the Coalition of Mental Health and Wellbeing Intergroups and I’m a member of the committee on Culture and Education, Employment and Social Affairs and Delegation for Relations with the US,” she says.

“And a substitute on the committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home affairs.”

Maria Walsh, on her home farm

Maria Walsh, on her home farm

She is leading the call in the Parliament for an EU Year dedicated to mental health and wellbeing.

“UNICEF reported in 2021 that nine million adolescents in Europe, aged between 10 and 19, are living with mental health disorders,” she says.

“An EU Year of Mental Health will call on Member States to make an essential part of the EU’s socio-economic recovery from the pandemic and an occupational health priority. The farming sector, for many years, has been seeing the effects of no mental health support and this needs to change, now.

“A dedicated mental health strategy at EU level would ensure that for all sectors — agriculture, in particular — there is adequate signposting and access to support that we all need, now more than ever.”

Ms Walsh is also working on a Directive to ensure equal pay for equal work and that pay is transparent within the business community.

“Currently, there is a 14pc pay gap between men and women. Many female farmers, and those working to support a farm, understand this gap all too well,” she says.

“In addition to this, over the course of a woman’s working life, she will see further divides and when she is set to retire, it is now estimated there is a pay gap of almost 30pc.

“This Directive will ensure women have the same opportunities in their pay packets as men do. This is fundamental change, especially in male dominated sectors such as agriculture. I commend the work done by the Women In Agriculture Stakeholder Group for their work on inclusivity and balance in agriculture,” she says.

Maria getting ready to feed the cattle on her home farm

Maria getting ready to feed the cattle on her home farm

Within her Committee work, Ms Walsh is also working on increasing funding and access to vocational education training (VET).

“We need apprentices, traineeships and for people, not just young people, to see the benefit life-long learning has to our careers, our communities and our competitive growth as a country,” she says.

Last summer, Maria Walsh decided to bring something a little different to her home farm, and bought two in-calf pedigree Highland heifers.

“They’re so unique and gorgeous and I decided that I needed some in my life,” she says.

“I found Michelle Shaughnessy online and got in touch with her. Michelle has created this fantastic Highland cattle network in the West of Ireland, and I wanted to source my Highlands through her.”

Ms Walsh says she had never seen Highlands in the flesh before hers arrived on the trailer from Scotland.

Maria's pedigree Highland heifers before they calved

Maria's pedigree Highland heifers before they calved

“The first thing that struck me is how big they are. I’d seen numerous videos and pictures and had done tonnes of research before buying them, but I was till surprised just how big they really are,” she says.

Ms Walsh says each of her ‘girls’ have different temperaments and traits.

“Lady Alma is totally bossy and likes to be front and centre at all times,” she says. “She has to be the first to eat and the first in line for treats.

“Magaidh is the total opposite and is quite the lady,” she says. “They’re the perfect combination.”

She says their appetite matches their size.

“They’d eat anything!” she says. “Silage and hay are their favourites, but they are partial to a slice of bread now and then as a treat too. They love crunch (meal) and I’ve recently started feeding them oats.”

Ms Walsh admits that her father was a little sceptical upon first seeing them but he has since warmed to them.

“Vincent Walsh wasn’t overly pleased when they arrived on the farm at first but they’re definitely growing on him now,” she says.

“They’re not your typical breed of cattle but Dad is getting to know them now and he even looks after them for me while I’m in Brussels for work.”

Lady Alma and Magaidh both recently calved to a renowned Highland bull.

“Prionnsa Dubh 2nd Of Balmoral was bred by Her Royal Majesty, and she hand-picked him to sire the heifers I now own,” Ms Walsh says. “She nicknamed him ‘Guinness’. He’s now living with a young farmer Sean Harton, a Highland breeder and organic farmer.”

The calves were born at the end of February, ‘happy and healthy’.

Ms Walsh says there’s been a big interest in the two Highlands since they joined the farm, with young families stopping in to ask questions and take pictures.