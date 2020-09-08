McConalogue faces a farm budget battle

02/09/2020 (L to r) Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD & Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD during a session of Dail Eireann at the Convention Centre, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

New Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has conceded that he faces a tough battle to secure funding for the sector from Budget 2021.

In an interview with the Farming Independent, Minister McConalogue agreed that a fierce battle to secure funding is likely at the Cabinet table because of the battering the country’s finances have taken from Covid-19.

“The budget is going to be really important with Brexit on the horizon, but also in relation to the transition period for CAP. We need to roll over schemes and to get those properly funded. That’s a big priority in the next five to six weeks,” the Minister said.

With farmers still in the dark over the future of CAP payments from next year, Minster McConalogue conceded this was a major cause of concern, but he hopes more clarity will emerge in the coming weeks.

Negotiations on CAP reform post-2020 stalled because of the uncertainty around the EU budget, and it is still unclear if the new EU farm programme will be delayed by one year or two.

"Certainly some of the indications at EU level are that there is a need for two years. Over the next couple of weeks, we will have to engage with what are the transitional arrangements for next year. This is one of my first objectives," he said.

The establishment of a National Food Ombudsman office will be another key priority this autumn.

