‘Many who left Greens didn’t want to listen, it was black or white for them’

Beef farmer Pippa Hackett’s rise and elevation to the Cabinet was a shock to her and party, writes Philip Ryan

Pippa Hackett, at her farm in Geashill, Co Offaly, says she is keen to see green policies prosper. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Pippa Hackett is not your typical Green Party member. That is if there is such thing as a typical Green Party member. Given the increasing disharmony among the various factions within the party it’s hard to know who is a quintessential Green.

Hackett ticks many boxes when it comes to biodiversity and climate action but she is also a beef farmer with a penchant for horseracing that might put her at odds with some of the purer Greens who are militant in their pursuit of animal rights.

Not only did she study equine science in university, she has also bred racehorses with her husband Mark. The couple’s most notable success was a horse called Madame Trop Vite which won the 2008 Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

