Mairead McGuinness profile: The 'Do It Now' principle, becoming one of Europe's big-hitters and an Irish presidential tilt?

A high-risk strategy paid off for the Louth woman described as being ‘a great mixer with a tremendous sense of fun'

Mairead McGuinness at home in Co Meath. Photo: David Conachy

Mairead McGuinness at home in Co Meath. Photo: David Conachy

John Downing Twitter

Mairead McGuinness sets a lot of store in what she calls the ‘Dinny’ principle. It’s a playful adaptation of the acronym for “Do It Now”, and it has driven much of her career in journalism and politics.

Her elevation to a heavy-hitting job in the Brussels executive is probably not the end of her political ambitions. Many observers see her as a contender to be President of Ireland in elections due in 2026, after the current Commission’s term ends in November 2024.

The new Commissioner for financial services is seen by some people who worked with her as being good with people, while also managing to be on top of policy. Few politicians manage this combination and are known to excel at either one or the other, and sometimes neither.

