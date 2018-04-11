Mairead McGuiness tipped for Presidency

FINE Gael MEP Mairead McGuiness is currently joint favourite to be the next President of Ireland.

The Ardee native joins former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Barnardos CEO Fergus Finlay and EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly at odds of 8/1 to be the next resident of Áras an Uachtaráin, accoding to reports by The Argus.

Ms McGuiness didn't rule herself out of a possible contest when asked about it earlier this year. Last January, she said she believes 'there will be a contest' and 'she will be guided by her party's wishes as to whether it will contest the position'.

"The fact that I put my name forward the last time clearly shows that I had an interest," she told the Examiner. "At the moment I am vice president of the European Parliament, so I would have to look at this, but I would really be guided by the party and what the party wishes are.' The four frontrunners found themselves leading the field, after previous favourite Miriam O'Callaghan ruled herself out of contention.