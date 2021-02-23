Farming

‘Logistics and timeline led to resting convergence plans’ 

The Minister confirmed recently that it is his intention is to &lsquo;rest&rsquo; convergence once more this year. Gareth Chaney Collins Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Plans to continue convergence were put on ice this year by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, who said that due to the “enormous logistical and operational requirements in the process, the time-frame was not available to consider making changes for 2021”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Minister confirmed recently that it is his intention is to ‘rest’ convergence once more this year, after examining the practicality of continuing convergence in 2021.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy said the Minister “seems to suggest that he only became aware of the issues arising from convergence after he was appointed Minister”.

