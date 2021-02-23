‘Logistics and timeline led to resting convergence plans’ 

The Minister confirmed recently that it is his intention is to ‘rest’ convergence once more this year. Gareth Chaney Collins

The Minister confirmed recently that it is his intention is to ‘rest’ convergence once more this year, after examining the practicality of continuing convergence in 2021.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy said the Minister “seems to suggest that he only became aware of the issues arising from convergence after he was appointed Minister”.

When in opposition McConalogue said he was firmly committed to convergence, and chastising then Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed TD for not continuing the practice through the transition period, McCarthy said. “The divergences in payments between farmers have long been a source of controversy. Nobody is suggesting that it will be easy to address these matters but in the first instance we need the political will to do so. That political will is sadly missing from Minister McConalogue to date,” said McCarthy. “His position is particularly bewildering considering farmers in his home county of Donegal will benefit to the tune of €12m in the event of a full flattening.” In response to queries from the Farming Independent, the Minister said Ireland notified the Commission of the convergence plan for payment entitlements initially in 2015. “This programme was an orderly progression where the minimum value for all payment entitlements reached 60pc of the national average, and also a maximum unit value of €486 was applied by 2019,” he said. “Although the draft transitional arrangements showed the possibility to apply continuing convergence in member states during the transitional period, these regulations were only finalised in late 2020. “Also, convergence could not have been calculated without knowing the direct payment ceilings for each year — these were only confirmed in the EU’s budget, the Multi-Annual Financial Framework, in late 2020.” ​​​​​​​The Minister said he intends to consult with farm organisations in the coming months for the second transition year of 2022 as well as for the next CAP programme to further consider how to continue the convergence process.

