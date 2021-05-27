A Fianna Fáil junior Minister has hit out at the “shocking behaviour and hostile language” from members of a farmers group at a recent online meeting.

Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Disability Services Anne Rabbitte said that she experienced “abuse levelled at me personally” at a recent meeting with the Irish Farmers of Ireland (IFOI) group.

In the virtual meeting, the Minister said that “abuse” went “beyond what I would deem acceptable or fair”.

“On May 14, I met with the Individual Farmers of Ireland group and I must highlight the shocking and hostile language used during the meeting,” Minister Rabbitte said in a statement.

“The abuse levelled at me went beyond what I would deem acceptable or fair. I won’t name those involved to protect them from embarrassment but the language used was simply appalling and I can understand why other public reps are reluctant to engage with the group if this is normal practice,” she added.

She went on to say that she has “never” encountered “such abuse” in her time as a TD, councillor or a minister.

She said that she has met with various farming groups since taking her seat as a TD and that she understands that there are “frustrating” issues with farmers at present and “robust” conversation is to be expected.

The Minister added that she will not continue to engage with the group if this behaviour is “standard practice”.

“We are all trying to make progress on difficult issues and while I understand not everyone is on the same page, we all need to find a way to work together,” she wrote.

Queries to the Individual Farmers of Ireland protest group administrators on Facebook went unanswered.