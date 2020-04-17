Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Downing: The Greens are the “big prize” – but are FF and FG ready to pay the big price?

Green leader Eamon Ryan said more detail on the agreed document is required (PA) Expand

Close

Green leader Eamon Ryan said more detail on the agreed document is required (PA)

Green leader Eamon Ryan said more detail on the agreed document is required (PA)

PA

Green leader Eamon Ryan said more detail on the agreed document is required (PA)

John Downing

SO will the Green Party join a coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael?

The answer turns on a second question: Are the two big parties ready to be seen to concede enough tough Green Party policy demands which are bound to hurt their own traditional grassroots’ support?

Soon after the election count ended on Tuesday, February 11 last speculation promptly switched to the prospects of a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Party coalition. It was based on pure Dáil arithmetic; the realpolitik that the two big parties did not want to deal with Sinn Féin; and the Greens’ record of staying the course through a very fraught first period in coalition from 2007 until 2011.

Related Content