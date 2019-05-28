John Downing: Green shoots fail to take root in farming heartlands

So, we drilled a little deeper into the RTÉ/TG4 exit poll around the weekend's local and European Parliament elections. The television stations had jobbed the survey company, Red C, to ask 3,230 voters at polling stations around the country.

Looking at Ireland South Euro constituency, we again found that no farmer - not a one - owned up to voting for the Green Party candidate there, Senator Grace O'Sullivan from Waterford.

When we looked at the third constituency, the city and county of Dublin, things took a slightly absurd turn. We found that one in seven, or 15pc, of farmer voters there admitted backing the Green Party poll-topper, Ciarán Cuffe.

Dublin farmers is it? Are we talking window boxes or funny stuff under plastic and lights in the wardrobe?

Well, no. Those of us who get out and about know that a big chunk of north Dublin is still agricultural and its horticulture still helps feed the metropolitan population.

Another figure in the same table was a little more reassuring. It showed that Clare Daly, daughter of an army officer off the Curragh, whose background is as a trade union leader at Dublin Airport, also struck a chord with some Dublin farmers and got 22pc backing from them. Ms Daly appears to be a quintessentially urban politician. But then again her base is in north Dublin which is also the farming area.

Few surprises

The rest of the survey data relating to farmers contained few surprises. In Dublin, farmers gave 15pc apiece to Fianna Fáil standard bearer Barry Andrews, and Fine Gael's Frances Fitzgerald.