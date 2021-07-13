Farming

James O’Connor TD: ‘I certainly feel there is an anti-rural Ireland agenda in politics’

Fianna Fáil’s 24-year-old TD says the ‘ignorance’ of a predominantly urban-based Dáil is the biggest challenge facing farming lobby as he says too many politicians see agriculture as a problem rather than a benefit

TD James O'Connor on his family dairy farm near Killeagh, East Cork. Photos: Clare Keogh
James with one of the horses

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

When Fianna Fáil’s James O’Connor sat down with his parents on their East Cork dairy farm in the spring of 2019 to discuss a run in the upcoming local elections, he was just 21 years old. Little did he know he would be a TD less than 12 months later.

It was an extraordinary number of months in my life,” he says, adding that he was “extraordinarily fortunate” that the circumstances in Cork East were amenable to a new young candidate.

For as long as he can remember, O’Connor wanted to be a TD.

