‘I’m too busy to bother what people in Dublin say about me’

Danny Healy-Rae has no time for the trolls who remorselessly attack him online. Nor does he read antagonistic posts – but he has launched an attack on other politicians for pandering to social media.

“I am too busy working for the people of Kerry but if they’re so great and have better things to say let them stand for election and see how they get on,” he said.

Mr Healy-Rae said he didn’t understand why he would be a hate-figure to anyone because of his views as he was not brought up to hate.

“I have my opinions and my supporters. They support my opinions, along with my work, because I get thousands of votes,” he said. “And I am too busy working for those people to bother what people in Dublin are saying about me. I don’t follow it at all.

“I’m absolutely baffled when I see TDs getting into trouble on Twitter or whatever it is. I’m not going to be on it, telling people I have just gone to the toilet or that I’m going to Kenmare.

“I can’t understand people who send out every little thing or who say things like that. I have things in my head that I wouldn’t send out. We all have things in our heads that we wouldn’t be putting out there.

“Those people who do can’t be working very hard for the people who elected them, because I certainly haven’t the time to do it.”

Mr Healy-Rae (66) said he is not anti-science as he is often portrayed but has genuine conviction that claims of climate change have been overblown.

“I’m not against science at all, but I would have my own views,” he said.

“People have said to me who know about it that a lot of the ice melting is not from the atmosphere at all, but because it is being warmed from below.

“There was a cardinal came up the (River) Roughty to Ardtully in 1690 and you couldn’t do that now because the river is so low.

“They built embankments against the river breaking its banks centuries ago and they are still there to see.

“And despite the floods we’ve had in recent years they haven’t come anywhere near those old banks that you can still see.”

He said one of the subjects he was very interested in while in school was history.

“When you talk about climate change you must also talk about history, and history shows there has been a lot of change and different things over the centuries,” he said.

“We heard it in national school, and big changes can happen, and for decades, as part of the overall.

“I won’t say some scientists are dishonest. I am sure they are honest. But they are getting wrong results because of whatever they put in.

"And unfortunately it has led to the Government telling us all to buy very expensive electric cars that are no good for anyone in rural Ireland.

"They are not economic and they are not as good as fuel cars, ones that use the ordinary fuel.”

Mr Healy-Rae said most TDs “follow the fashion in all of this".

He added: “If they think for themselves at all, they won’t speak against their leaders because they are afraid of demotion or not getting a promotion.

“They are not saying what is in their hearts – so you have the likes of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens all going into government and they are very different.”

He also did not see a very bright future for the current administration. “I don’t think this Government will last as long as the commentators say. It may not be 2021 when it all falls apart, but there is a lot of unhappiness in Fianna Fail at their leader already.

“I see a lot of unrest there. And Micheál Martin also seems to me to be very anti-rural, saying people should live in villages and towns instead of building houses in their own place.

“There was a senior civil servant who described rural Ireland as a cost to the State. It is not that at all. Dublin is a cost to rural Ireland because of the gangland and the crime, which there isn’t in rural Ireland at all.

“I don’t like Fridays,” adds Mr Healy-Rae, the Dáil’s arguably most colourful Independent, as he insists he ignores criticism and mockery of his style and beliefs on social media.

He said finds Fridays his least productive day of the week because “girls in offices say it is Friday and they are looking forward to the weekend and I suppose getting to see their families.

“I’m not, I want to keep going, but sometimes I’m blocked.

“Sunday is the same as Monday to me, if there’s work there to be done for the people who elected me then it is still going to be there if I don’t do it on any day.”