‘I’m too busy to bother what people in Dublin say about me’

Deputy is one of Dáil’s colourful independents

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Senan Molony

Danny Healy-Rae has no time for the trolls who remorselessly attack him online. Nor does he read antagonistic posts – but he has launched an attack on other politicians for pandering to social media.

“I am too busy working for the people of Kerry but if they’re so great and have better things to say let them stand for election and see how they get on,” he said.

Mr Healy-Rae said he didn’t understand why he would be a hate-figure to anyone because of his views as he was not brought up to hate.

