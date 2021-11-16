How a tribunal costing over €36m achieved precious little

Former Taoiseach Charles Haughey at the Beef Tribunal in October 1992 with, from left Henry Hickey SC, John Corcoran (State Solicitor), Gerard Danaher BL and Conor Maguire SC. Photo: Tom Burke

This country prides itself on many things, ranging from Riverdance to rugby, but 30 years on from the Beef Tribunal launch, we have proven spectacularly inept at securing meaningful outcomes from its expensive offspring of tribunals and commissions of inquiry.

Legal fees alone for the 226-day staging between 1991 and 1994 of the Tribunal of Inquiry into the Beef Processing Industry cost over £30m (€36m), with 150 lawyers representing 80 different parties.

Move the time capsule forward three decades to the Dáil being informed last May that the on-going Commission of Investigation into the former Anglo Irish Bank (IBRC) will cost €30m minimum and could cost €70m. Another generation of lawyers will be the primary beneficiaries.

What started on August 22, 1990 with the unprecedented recalling of the Oireachtas to pass emergency legislation to protect Goodman International from creditors owed £515m (€608m) moved into deeper territory when World in Action TV journalist Susan O’Keeffe chalked up a litany of allegations surrounding illegal practices at the Larry Goodman-owned beef empire, not least involving the re-boxing of rotten meat as EU intervention beef for shipment abroad.

The catalyst for such debt exposure was the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait earlier that August which scuppered Goodman International’s hopes of recovering £175m (€206m) in advances to the Iraqis.

Mr Goodman had also incurred large losses investing in the London property market and buying shares in UK firms — a costly diversification which was repeated by his fellow border county entrepreneur, Seán Quinn, some years later.

At the time of the Dáil appointing Peter Fitzpatrick as examiner, the Goodman Group had sales of over €1bn in today’s money, spread across a labyrinth of 54 registered companies.

As agriculture editor of the Irish Independent at the time, I wrote that Goodman International accounted for 4pc of Ireland’s GNP and had the same economic clout as Saab had to Sweden. (Saab went from financial challenges to bankruptcy in 2011, which shows it lacked the political clout of its Irish peer group.)

By contrast, Larry Goodman had managed to regain 100pc control of the renamed Irish Food Processors by 1999, buying out his banks for £40m (€48m), some £250m (€295m) less than his debt. He also bought out a US venture capital company and repaid four Louth businessmen who had stepped in when he needed it most.

Now renamed ABP Food Group, the company website today lays claim to €3bn in turnover; 11,000 staff, trading across 51 locations in nine countries.

It cites a proud legacy of being in business for 60 years but — unsurprisingly — does not include the Beef Tribunal in any timeline.

Among its core 2021 values is: “We will never compromise on Quality”. And it is indeed remarkable how the octogenarian Mr Goodman has completely restructured his group many times over to the extent that it now accounts for 20pc of the Irish cattle kill and 15pc of the UK number.

Those core values of today sit uneasily against the 1994 findings of the 540-page tribunal report in terms of the supply of re-boxed aged meat and the abuses of the Export Credit Insurance Scheme which put the Irish taxpayer “on the hook” for high-risk trading by a private company in a war zone.

To most observers, the report by tribunal chair and sole member Mr Justice Liam Hamilton contained too much ambiguity, and the only fine imposed on Goodman International was £1.8m (€2.1m) by the Department of Agriculture over incidents proven at the Rathkeale beef plant.

Such ambiguity led to then Taoiseach Albert Reynolds claiming in the Dáil that he had been “totally vindicated” by the report.

However, his Coalition colleague Dick Spring had been a tribunal witness against Goodman and could not agree with Reynolds’ assessment. Their uneasy alliance fell apart shortly afterwards.

Underlying the party-political upheaval was the widespread belief that Fianna Fáil had benefitted from various beef groups, especially from Goodman International, for whom a £260m (€307m) five-year State investment had been announced in 1987 — to the dismay of his competitors.

The report did outline widespread tax evasion, but the tax amnesty of 1993 most likely neutralised that liability. It does seem astounding that the only person against whom charges were laid was Susan O’Keeffe, for her non-disclosure of sources, but these charges were thankfully not proceeded with.

Thirty years on from the Tribunal, Larry Goodman has a reputed wealth of €2.5bn and is one of the largest commercial property owners in the state, with a massive rent roll from tenants such as the Department of Health.

I received a number of anguished calls from Mr Goodman himself at various stages through the ’90s when he pleaded for greater focus on the good he did for Irish farmers and less about tribunals.

He has now seen another decade of Beef Tribunal recollection come and go. Doubtless, his memoirs will never be captured — but what a fascinating read if they were.

Frank Mulrennan is a former agriculture editor of the Irish Independent