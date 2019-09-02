Hogan to get new job in Brussels as Poland set to secure agriculture portfolio

Phil Hogan: Met with Commission president last week for talks. Photo: Fergal Phillips
Phil Hogan: Met with Commission president last week for talks. Photo: Fergal Phillips
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen proposed that Poland get the agriculture portfolio.

The job gives a deal of discretion over the spending of 38pc of the EU's yearly €140bn budget.

Irish EU Commissioner Phil Hogan is in contention for a senior economic post as new Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to announce her new team in the coming days.

Brussels officials say Mr Hogan's name is still linked to the powerful trade portfolio with energy and transport also cited as options.

The new Agriculture Commissioner will oversee the culmination of a significant reform of the Common Agricultural Policy which a host of critical changes which could have a major impact on Irish farmers.

Under the current EU budget proposal for 2021- 2027, funding for the next CAP is set at €365bn. This equates to a cut of approximately 5pc to the overall CAP budget, representing a cut of 3.9pc to Pillar 1 and direct payments, and 15pc to Pillar 2 which deals with rural development.

The appointment of a Polish Commissioner could be significant as eastern European farmers continue to call for an increased share of EU farm payments.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Last week the original polish candidate Krzysztof Szczerski for a Commissioner post withdrew himself from consideration as he said a candidate with more agriculture experience would be better suited to the job.

Phil Hogan has held the post of European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development for the last five years.

Leo Varadkar, recently confirmed his intention to nominate Phil Hogan for a second term as Ireland's member of the European Commission.

Mr Hogan, who has served in the policy-guiding Commission in charge of agriculture and rural affairs since 2014, will become only the second Irish politician to get two terms back-to-back.

The other person to receive that honour, Pádraig Flynn of Fianna Fáil, was re-appointed in 1994 after he had served a shorter two-year interim stint, first time around, due to reorganisation of EU law-making structures.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

UFU President: We knew from start a no-deal would be an absolute disaster...
Called on: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was sent a letter. Photo: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

British farmers demanding tariffs on dairy imports in event of no deal
Gardaí were called to the scene (stock photo)

Gardaí called to meat plant after incident involving tractor

Concerns for animal health following closure of veterinary practice in...

Fears that communities will be divided as windfarm companies target...

Meat processors say significant lay-offs inevitable as protests shut down 12...
Message: A farmer takes part in a protest at the ABP plant in Bandon, Co Cork, which featured translated signs to greet a Chinese delegation visiting the plant. Photo: Denis Boyle

Jail threat looms over farmer as Chinese inspectors arrive


Top Stories

The British cheddar market is a lucrative outlet for the Irish dairy sector

UK farmers demand import tariffs on EU dairy products in no-deal Brexit
Beef protests are continuing around the country.

Protesting farmers allege trucks drove into them to access meat factory
Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister charged with no-deal preparations, admitted some food prices could go up in a no-deal scenario. Photo: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Come clean on risk to food supply, Johnson urged
Suckler cow and calf

Minimising losses during the autumn calving season
Clover

Green manures control weeds, boost biodiversity and improve crop...
A farmer harvests wheat during sunset. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Teagasc estimate fall in 2019 cereal harvest production
Michael Collins

Jim O'Brien: It's time to move on from the Civil War divisions that have scarred...