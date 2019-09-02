Hogan to get new job in Brussels as Poland set to secure agriculture portfolio

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen proposed that Poland get the agriculture portfolio.

The job gives a deal of discretion over the spending of 38pc of the EU's yearly €140bn budget.

Irish EU Commissioner Phil Hogan is in contention for a senior economic post as new Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to announce her new team in the coming days.

Brussels officials say Mr Hogan's name is still linked to the powerful trade portfolio with energy and transport also cited as options.

The new Agriculture Commissioner will oversee the culmination of a significant reform of the Common Agricultural Policy which a host of critical changes which could have a major impact on Irish farmers.

Under the current EU budget proposal for 2021- 2027, funding for the next CAP is set at €365bn. This equates to a cut of approximately 5pc to the overall CAP budget, representing a cut of 3.9pc to Pillar 1 and direct payments, and 15pc to Pillar 2 which deals with rural development.

The appointment of a Polish Commissioner could be significant as eastern European farmers continue to call for an increased share of EU farm payments.

Last week the original polish candidate Krzysztof Szczerski for a Commissioner post withdrew himself from consideration as he said a candidate with more agriculture experience would be better suited to the job.

Phil Hogan has held the post of European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development for the last five years.

Leo Varadkar, recently confirmed his intention to nominate Phil Hogan for a second term as Ireland's member of the European Commission.

Mr Hogan, who has served in the policy-guiding Commission in charge of agriculture and rural affairs since 2014, will become only the second Irish politician to get two terms back-to-back.

The other person to receive that honour, Pádraig Flynn of Fianna Fáil, was re-appointed in 1994 after he had served a shorter two-year interim stint, first time around, due to reorganisation of EU law-making structures.

Online Editors