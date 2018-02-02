Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 2 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Hill farmers say local hauliers have been sidelined in fodder aid scheme

A study by Teagasc found 90pc of farmers in the north-west are facing serious fodder shortages. Stock Image
A study by Teagasc found 90pc of farmers in the north-west are facing serious fodder shortages. Stock Image
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) have called on the Minister for Agriculture to reconvene the fodder action group to sort out the many inconsistencies revealed in the recently announced fodder aid scheme.

"We have written to the Minister and the chairman of the stakeholders committee to request an immediate meeting to address the many problems within the scheme",stated INHFA President Colm O'Donnell.

The INHFA President outlined that a number of core principles have been breached as regards the workings of the fodder scheme.

He said the Minister has ignored the unanimous recommendation by the stakeholders action group that a meal voucher scheme be put in place.

O'Donnell also accused the Department of Agriculture and the Co operatives of setting a 'massively inflated price that farmers must pay for bales' in order to benefit from the haulage subsidy.

He also said local license hauliers who traditionally source and supply fodder for farmers in the northwest have been sidelined forcing their traditional customers to turn their back and deal with co-operatives,

Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell
Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

"The 100 km zone rules out sourcing quality fodder within the region and square bales have been excluded from aid under the scheme which discriminates against many farmers in designated areas who can only feed small square bales of hay to out-wintered stock where feeding round bales in ring feeders is not allowed."

The hill farmers leader stated,"We need a response to our request from Minister Creed before next Tuesday 6th when INHFA national council will decide if further action is required on behalf of our members."

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The gates that Gardai are trying to find the owner of.

Gardai seek help locating owner of gates
Stock Image.

Farmer in court over Effin cow dung
Stock picture

School pays tribute to teenager who died in tragic farming accident
Stock photo

Farmer faces 193 animal welfare charges
Tim Cullinan, third from left, before an Oireachtas Ag Committee appearance on inspections earlier this year.

Analysis: IFA Treasurer faces toughest battle yet in new role
IFA President Joe Healy pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

IFA calls on all farmers to pay levies after 'challenging' year for farm...
Stock image

Farmer shot family’s pet, then nephew tried to pretend it was worrying...


Top Stories

Grangebeg House on 64ac at Dunlavin Co Wicklow was sold by Jordan Auctioneers for a price in the region of €1.6m

Hobby farmers back in the land game
Forestry is one of the oldest forms of investment.

Coillte to be brought before Oireachtas committee over admission it...
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Patrick Browne

GALLERY: 'Buoyant' business for the fat of the land
Stock picture

'Unacceptable increase in the number of empty BVD samples continuing...

Relentless rain has halted our slurry spreading plans
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Eight Eastern EU members agree to increased payments to next EU budget
David Drum from Athboy, Co Meath is one of the farmers in the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme

Top tips on taking the stress out of calf rearing