Hill farmers say local hauliers have been sidelined in fodder aid scheme

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) have called on the Minister for Agriculture to reconvene the fodder action group to sort out the many inconsistencies revealed in the recently announced fodder aid scheme.

"We have written to the Minister and the chairman of the stakeholders committee to request an immediate meeting to address the many problems within the scheme",stated INHFA President Colm O'Donnell.

The INHFA President outlined that a number of core principles have been breached as regards the workings of the fodder scheme. He said the Minister has ignored the unanimous recommendation by the stakeholders action group that a meal voucher scheme be put in place.

O'Donnell also accused the Department of Agriculture and the Co operatives of setting a 'massively inflated price that farmers must pay for bales' in order to benefit from the haulage subsidy. He also said local license hauliers who traditionally source and supply fodder for farmers in the northwest have been sidelined forcing their traditional customers to turn their back and deal with co-operatives,

Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell