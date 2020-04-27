Greens set out demands for entering coalition government

| -0.2°C Dublin
THE Green Party has called on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to commit to ending Direct Provision and to introduce a universal basic income in return for entering a coalition government.
Party leader Eamon Ryan has set out 17 questions - all of which call for the two parties to commit to a series of policies - in a six-page letter sent to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on Wednesday in response.
The letter represents the Green Party's response to the framework document produced by the two parties last week.
In the detailed letter the Greens call on the two civil war parties to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 7pc per year; an ambitious programme of offshore wind energy, ending offshore gas exploration, and ceasing the controversial LNG project which would import fracked gas.
Among other measures, the party also calls for a comprehensive retrofitting programme and the development of a new economic plan and social contract.
In the letter, Mr Ryan states: “We believe there is political consensus on the goals set out in your document around the urgent need for carbon emission reductions rooted in fairness and equality, a single-tier health system and the widespread provision of affordable public housing.
“While those stated ambitions are to be welcomed, the document is lacking in clarity and detail in many areas.”
Mr Ryan’s detailed letter also calls for a ‘Town Centre First’ policy to revitalise towns and city centres and the construction of public, social and cost-rental housing on public lands, as well as a timeline on a possible referendum to cap land prices.
It calls for the development of a national action plan against racism; more protection for LGBTQ+ community; more autonomy for trans people; more health, employment, housing and education supports for the Traveller community; and “robust” hate-crime legislation.
The letter also calls for a significant reform of Irish agri-food policy to meet emissions targets and the designation of 50pc of territorial waters as ‘marine protected areas’.
The 17 "questions" posed by the Green party to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are:
Speaking at Leinster House on Wednesday, Mr Ryan said he hoped it was possible for the Greens to enter coalition talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the coming weeks, saying their framework document “contains a lot of really good things”.
“This next government has to be a government for change, real change and I think it can be, I think it could be," he said.
“It has to be change in terms of massive investment in public housing, it has to be change in terms of really using this economic moment to switch to public health, and it has to be change that we turn this country green."
Mr Ryan said a commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 7pc per annum was a red line for his party and suggested that anything less would see the Greens’ parliamentary party and its members veto entering government talks.
“If we were trying to go into government where it wasn't kind of being really ambitious around climate, I think it would be very hard for us to get to our members not only that but even through our parliamentary party,” he said.
Asked about other red lines, Mr Ryan also said the Shannon LNG project would have to be scrapped and the civil war parties would have to commit to meeting the UN obligation to spend 0.7pc of national income on overseas aid.
Mr Ryan said forming a government should take “a short number of weeks” if the Green Party gets the right level of clarification from the two parties in the coming days to allow it to enter talks.
He acknowledged there were divisions within his own party on entering government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but said it was “a healthy enough thing” to have different views.
Mr Ryan said the possibility of being Taoiseach was not on his agenda and declined to discuss whether he would like to be Tánaiste or what cabinet posts the Greens would seek in coalition talks.
“That comes at the very end of any process,” he said.
