Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Government talks: A green deal to remould the shape of our politics

  • ‘Nearly there’: Programme to be signed off by three party leaders this morning
  • Backing: FF and FG make a series of concessions to secure Greens’ support
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD arrives at Government Buildings on Merrion Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Expand

Close

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD arrives at Government Buildings on Merrion Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD arrives at Government Buildings on Merrion Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD arrives at Government Buildings on Merrion Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

A Green revolution is set to transform Irish politics after more than a month of high-stakes government talks delivered a series of massive ‘wins’ for Eamon Ryan’s party.

The two Civil War parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, are on the brink of forming a historic coalition after making a series of concessions to secure the Green Party’s support.

Negotiating teams from all three parties broke up in the early hours of yesterday morning after finishing a draft programme for government to be considered by their party leaders.

Related Content