EU Commissioner Phil Hogan's position could be under threat due to a significant push to introduce more gender balance in European institutions.

Gender threat to Hogan's EU job but McGuinness in line for key role

Meanwhile, it has also emerged the Government has been lobbying for re-elected MEP Mairead McGuinness to be appointed President of the European Parliament.

A senior Government source said: "She has the experience, the reputation and the contacts."

There is growing demand in Brussels for more female representation in senior EU positions and member states will come under pressure to put forward women for key roles.

The move could mean the Government will be urged to replace Mr Hogan with a female commissioner when his term in office ends later this year.

"There is a big push from a lot of the candidates going for the EU commissioner job for a 50/50 gender split on the next commission," a senior Brussels source said.

The appointment of EU commissioners is the sole responsibility of each member state. However, countries that appoint women commissioners may be rewarded with more senior portfolios.

There are currently just nine women on the 28-member EU Commission.