Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 3 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

France says proposed cut to EU farm subsidies is 'unthinkable'

A farmer drives his tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Estourmel near Cambrai, France April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A farmer drives his tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Estourmel near Cambrai, France April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Sybille de La Hamaide

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed to reduce farm subsidies and leave more latitude to member states under the bloc’s Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), drawing swift condemnation from France, which called the move “unthinkable”.

The CAP proposal comes as part of a bigger, new, multi-year EU budget set to trigger battles among member states over how to fill the funding gap left by Britain’s exit next year.

In an effort to cut costs and promote other policies, farmers will see aid shrink in the 2021-2027 period to 365 billion euros ($438 billion), down 5 percent from the current CAP, the Commission said.

This would represent a share of less than 30 percent of the total budget of 1.28 trillion euros in inflation-adjusted prices, down from more than 45 percent 20 years earlier.

“The overall cut in the CAP budget is 5 percent and I regard this as a fair outcome to farmers, particularly given the challenging backdrop of a 12 billion euros Brexit,” European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan told reporters.

But France, by far the largest beneficiary of the CAP, said the proposals were unacceptable and stressed they were only a starting point for negotiations.

“For Stephane Travert, the Agriculture and Food Minister, such a drastic, massive and blind cut is simply unthinkable,” the ministry said in a statement.

“It poses an unprecedented risk to farms’ viability by seriously impacting farmers’ incomes, for whom direct aid is an essential safety net. France cannot accept any decline in direct income for farmers.”

Also Read

SUBSIDY CAPPING

In the proposals, which need to be approved by member states, EU countries will have to cap subsidies for large farms — with the Commission suggesting a limit of 60,000 euros — or impose degressive payments depending on farm size, with the rest redistributed by member states to small and medium-sized ones.

Direct payment levels per hectare among member states will also continue to converge towards the EU average, it said.

“The average farmer in all member states will see no cuts in direct payments if this is managed well,” Hogan said.

The Commission also aims to introduce greater conditionality to direct payments with a significant part of funding to be ring-fenced for actions beneficial to the climate, the environment and rural development.

“This system will provide greater flexibility for member states, allowing them to better target environmental objectives and be more ambitious,” it said.

The proposal to give member states more room to maneuver has been criticized by farm unions as a Commission attempt to go back on the CAP’s initial concept as a common policy.

The Commission also proposed a new reserve to address crises linked notably by unforeseeable developments in international markets.

Farmers across the agriculture sector, from dairy to grains and sugar, have suffered sharp drops in revenues in recent years due to hefty global supplies.

EU farmers group COPA-COGECA, reacting on Twitter, expressed “strong disappointment with the cuts”.

“A strong budget is needed for a sustainable, modern EU agriculture sector delivering on various fronts,” it said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The sign was erected by farmer John Kinsella, who is subject to a court order barring him from coming within 100 metres of the land.

'Trespassers will be shot' signs in farmer's jeep warn amid land dispute
The maximum amount of funding available is €200,000 per project

Funding of up to €200,000 made available for small food and drink...
The dead sheep found in a black bag dumped in the river

Sheep found dumped in black plastic bag in a town stream
Stock photo

Investigation underway as dead animals and others in 'poor condition'...
(stock image)

Suspended sentence for retired farmer whose 'lapse' in concentration had...
Brendan McLaughlin, farms 86 acres at Balleighan, outside Manorcunningham Donegal.

Farmer tells how freak farm accident at his home last week almost cost him...
Prosecutors seek increased sentence for David Casey (left) and his cousin Michael Casey

Courts get tough on predatory and violent rural burglars as jail terms hiked


Top Stories

25/4/2018 Elphin Special Sale of Bullock and Heifers Lot Number 6A Weight 640K DOB 2/1/16 Breed CH Sex Bullock Price €1370 Photo Brian Farrell

Shippers gear up for live cattle trade rebound
Padraic Joyce says some farmers rely on the CAP payments for the majority of their income

'Cash cut will drive away new farmers' - Dairy and beef farmer on impact...
Teagasc dairy specialist Joe Patton. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers urged to stick with first cut silage targets
Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick Dairies. Picture: Paul McErlane

'They are 2.5c/l behind other co-ops and it all adds up' - LacPatrick...
There are around 10,000 ATVs in use on Irish farms

Proposed laws will see anti-roll bars and headgear made mandatory on...
Stock picture

The proposed future CAP budget in numbers
Over half of Irish sawmills’ output is exported

'It is extremely worrying' - UK only realistic market for trees