Former ICMSA President John Comer fails in bid to become EU candidate

John Comer, former ICMSA President.
Former ICMSA President John Comer has failed in his bid to become a Fianna Fail candidate in the upcoming EU elections.

At the party selection on Friday night, the former Minister for Agriculture and TD for Cavan-Monagha Brendan Smith received 860 votes from the 1,900 delegates who voted.

The convention, which took place in Longford, saw seven candidates vie for the two party nominations.

When the votes of the 1,900 delegates were counted, Mr Smith had 860 votes, while former Donegal TD Niall Blaney with 596.

Comer, received 257 votes, and sitting Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte had 174 votes.

He has been nominated by his local Fianna Fail Cumman to contest the election.

While he admitted that returning to full-time farming will be a “big transition” for him, he said he was looking forward to it and referred to advice his father gave him when he was younger.

“My father used to always advise me to get on in the world, keep an open mind and keep a clean shirt. It will be a big transition but I always enjoyed farming. My son will be with me and my two daughters as well. It is truly a family farm. We’ll see what happens.”

However, he also said that if a political opportunity arose he would be interested in pursuing it.

“I have a passion for being able to influence situations that would be to the betterment of our country and of our people and I certainly wouldn’t put myself up there that I can do that in any greater capacity that anybody else but if an opportunity arises where I can do that, that’s good but if not I’ll be happy milking cows," he said.

