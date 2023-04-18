Form a farmers’ party, urges Caroline van der Plas

The leader of the Dutch Farmer–Citizen Movement (BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB)) has urged Irish farmers to form a political party and contest next year’s local elections.

Caroline van der Plas, whose BBB party came from nowhere to win the majority of seats in the Dutch local elections in March, told a meeting of farmers in Athlone on Sunday that, if they put aside their differences, the “citizens will back you”.

Warned

Addressing the official launch of the Irish Farmers’ Alliance via video-link, Van der Plas warned that Irish farming will not survive unless farmers take matters into their own hands.

Formed in 2019, the BBB won 34pc of the vote in last month’s local elections, making it the largest political party in Dutch local government.

The Farmers’ Alliance is a newly formed representative group for Irish farmers and rural dwellers in Ireland. It is widely expected to field candidates in future Irish elections.

Van der Plas believes that an Irish rural political party could see a similar surge in support as that recently witnessed by the BBB.

“The only way to have a direct influence on the debate, and to have an influence on policy, is to enter politics,” she said.

“Please try to form a political party. Form a political party and try to influence the agenda and form policies. These policies are [currently] being made by people who, let’s be honest, don’t know a lot about farming.

“Don’t let people tell you that you are not worth it. Most of the citizens are behind you. I was told that only farmers would vote for our party — that is not the case.

“We got 1.49 million votes and we only have 50,000 farmers [in the Netherlands].”

Co-founder of the Farmers’ Alliance, Galway farmer Cormac Power, stopped just short of declaring that the group will run candidates in future elections.

Exterminated

“If anyone in this room doesn’t think that farming is being exterminated, you are asleep,” he said.

“We are at the forefront of a movement here. We can’t do anything unless we get a political voice. We have to have a vote.”

Sunday’s meeting was addressed by Independent Wexford TD Verona Murphy, while a number of Independent TDs, senators and county councillors were also in attendance.