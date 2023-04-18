Farming

Form a farmers’ party, urges Caroline van der Plas

Leading the way: Caroline van der Plas, leader of the populist BBB Farmer Citizen Movement casting her vote in the recent provincial elections in Okkenbroek, eastern Netherlands. Photos: AP Expand

Andrew Hamilton

The leader of the Dutch Farmer–Citizen Movement (BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB)) has urged Irish farmers to form a political party and contest next year’s local elections.

Caroline van der Plas, whose BBB party came from nowhere to win the majority of seats in the Dutch local elections in March, told a meeting of farmers in Athlone on Sunday that, if they put aside their differences, the “citizens will back you”.

