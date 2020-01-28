Fine Gael facing rural revolt at the ballot box

Dan Pender of PR360, who commissioned the poll, said the low confidence ratings for both leaders will raise big concerns for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Over half of those surveyed In the poll of 1,000 voters conducted last Friday don't think either Taoiseach Varadkar or Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin can address rural issues, with 29pc saying Martin was best placed to serve rural voters.

In a new opinion poll, just 16pc of voters believed Leo Varadkar was best placed to address the challenges facing rural Ireland.

"Those living in rural Ireland have come under increasing strain in recent years due to lowering farm incomes, inadequate transport infrastructure and insufficient employment opportunities," he said.

"The electorate of rural Ireland has not experienced the economic recovery relative to other parts of the country, in particular, the east coast.

"It's still over a week from polling day, but it's clear that the challenge for party strategists will be how to get voters more engaged and to convince them that their respective leaders can provide for rural Ireland."

The collapse in support for Fine Gael has been reflected in a series of polls over the past week, with the party under particular pressure in Munster.

At the launch of Fine Gael’s agricultural policy in Cork last week, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, a former agriculture minister, gave an impassioned plea to farmers for their votes, becoming emotional as he spoke of how much his party cares about the sector.

“Farming will always be a priority for Fine Gael,” he said. “We are steeped in it and always have been.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan addressing the association's AGM in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

The Taoiseach pledged to secure a tariff-free, quota-free post-Brexit trade deal, a new CAP deal in Europe and a level playing field for farmers on environmental standards.

Fine Gael also promised to establish a new regulator to police unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the agricultural and food supply chain, and will also develop the successor strategy to Foodwise 2025

Fianna Fáil insisted it is committed to ensuring a fully funded, fair and simpler CAP that safeguards direct payments.

It pledged to secure national ceilings at EU level on individual CAP payments and restrict them to €60,000 in Ireland.

Fianna Fáil also promised a suckler cow payment of €200 per head and an increase in Areas of Natural Constraints and bio-diversity payments, committing to allocate an additional €50m above 2020 levels to bring the ANC scheme funding to €300m per annum.

Meanwhile, new IFA president Tim Cullinan said in his inaugural speech that politicians need to deliver for farmers.

“We are in the middle of a general election. We will have the party leaders here over the next two days,” he said.

“The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other party leaders will be here tomorrow. We must give them a clear message.

“Farming and rural Ireland is being left behind. Farmers feel forgotten. Politicians must start listening to farmers.

“Everyone in this room is elected by our fellow farmers to voice their concerns.

“We must not allow any party leader out of this room without securing clear commitments. We have heard enough waffle. We need action.”

