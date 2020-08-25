Fianna Fáil’s forgotten men set to battle it out for top job

Fianna Fáil's foremost spokespeople on agricultural issues, Charlie McConalogue and Jackie Cahill, are among the top contenders to replace Dara Calleary as Minister for Agriculture.

Despite this, the pair were twice overlooked in favour of more high-profile TDs over the past few weeks by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to fill the position.

Now, after an extraordinary turn of events, it could be third time lucky for one of them after the resignations of two Agriculture Ministers in just 54 days.

Fianna Fáil insiders suggest Donegal TD McConalogue — who had been Fianna Fáil's agriculture spokesperson for many years — is the top contender for the position.

Having come in for significant criticism for the lack of cabinet ministers from the West of Ireland, Martin will be again under pressure to appoint another TD from west of the Shannon to the position and McConalogue ticks this box.

McConalogue had also been mooted for a promotion following the resignation of Barry Cowen in July, but the Taoiseach chose Calleary following what was seen as a snub to the Mayo man when he was not appointed to Martin's original cabinet.

McConalogue, from Gleneely in Donegal, is currently Minister for State at the Department of Justice and Equality.

However, some within Fianna Fáil suggest Tipperary dairy farmer and former ICMSA president Jackie Cahill is also in the frame for the position. The Thurles-based TD is likely the most qualified Fianna Fáil candidate for the job having had an extensive career in farm politics which included eight years on the dairy board, including four as vice-chairman, six years on the Bord Bia board and a stint as chairman of the National Dairy Council.

In an interview with the Farming Independent in recent weeks, Cahill spoke of his disappointment not to get the Agriculture Ministry when his party returned to power in June.

Another potential candidate for the position is Galway-based TD Anne Rabbitte, who also has been vocal on farming issues, in particular during last years beef protests.

Martin is under pressure for having appointed just one female Fianna Fáil TD to the cabinet; this and her west of Ireland base could see Rabbitte enter the picture.

Another notable Fianna Fail TD from the west is Limerick man Niall Collins, who is currently Minister of State at the Department of Higher Education, Innovation and Science. While not a prominent speaker on Agriculture issues, Collins was a member of the Fianna Fáil front bench in opposition but stood down following the Dáil voting controversy.

Another outsider is Sligo man Marc MacSharry, son of former European Agriculture Commissioner and Minster for Finance Ray MacSharry. His recent comments accusing some public servants of laziness and using the Covid-19 crisis as an excuse to “lie on the couch and watch box sets” may not have helped his chances.