Fianna Fáil 'turning back on rural areas to win Green votes'

Councillors fear for farmers under new government

Anne Rabbitte

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

A group of Fianna Fáil councillors have accused their party of turning its back on rural Ireland to put Green Party leader Eamon Ryan in power.

The Fairer Future campaign organisation, which is opposed to the programme for government, said the Greens are a "threat" to rural communities.

Two councillors involved in the group said the policies agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens will adversely affect farmers and others living in rural parts of the country.