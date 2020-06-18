Fianna Fáil 'turning back on rural areas to win Green votes'

A group of Fianna Fáil councillors have accused their party of turning its back on rural Ireland to put Green Party leader Eamon Ryan in power.

The Fairer Future campaign organisation, which is opposed to the programme for government, said the Greens are a "threat" to rural communities.

Two councillors involved in the group said the policies agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens will adversely affect farmers and others living in rural parts of the country.

Cork county councillor Sean O'Donovan said the parties agreed a series of proposals which will decimate rural communities and threaten the very existence of rural living.

"It is clear that those negotiating this deal are willing to turn their back on rural Ireland in return for the votes of Eamon Ryan and his Green Party colleagues," Mr O'Donovan said.

The councillor said the agreement means millions of euro will be spent on public transport projects in Dublin rather than in counties outside the capital.

He said this shows that those who negotiated the deal have no understanding of how difficult it has been for people in rural Ireland in recent years.

Leitrim councillor Paddy O'Rourke said: "I would be very concerned about the impact the Green Party policies would have on the long-term prospects for agriculture in this country.

"If the programme for govern is approved and this coalition goes ahead it will put extra pressure on farming, and many farmers are already struggling."

However, Fianna Fáil negotiator Anne Rabbitte hit back, saying the group was being "deliberately disruptive" and making claims that "were not based in fact".

"These lads are just not progressive politicians and they deserve a slap around the ankle," Ms Rabbitte said.

"If they have such issues they could have raised them with the leader when he contacted all the councillors around the country.

"I know there are contrarians from Galway in the group but none of them picked up the phone to me."

The Galway East TD insisted the deal which she negotiated guaranteed significant investment in public transport in rural communities, including more rail and bus projects in her own constituency. The new government has also pledged major investment in greenways and cycle paths for rural and urban communities.

Ms Rabbitte said her constituency has more suckler cow farmers than any other part of the country and insisted she would not have backed the deal if she believed it would have a negative impact on them.

However, there are concerns about the impact of increased carbon taxes on rural communities which will result in the cost of petrol and diesel soaring over the coming years.

The proposed carbon tax of €100 per tonne will add €17 to the cost of filling a petrol tank, €20 to a tank of diesel, €2.60 to a bag of briquettes and €12 to a bag of coal by 2030.

Speaking in the Dáil, Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae said the carbon tax means rural Ireland will be paying for "new, shiny electric buses for Dublin and Cork" while "services will be closed down in Kerry".

"People in rural Ireland need a reliable way of getting to work and electric cars are not that at present. There is no place to plug them in and they will not go far enough. People have to travel long journeys to go to work," he added.

The programme for government commits to improving connectivity and access for rural dwellers to work, study, social activities and public services while reducing car dependence.

The document also pledges to develop a subsidised hackney scheme for rural communities where it is too remote to operate a full-time taxi service.

But the 2:1 spend on public transport over new road infrastructure has raised fears about the negative impact it will have on communities. However, investment is planned for the Metrolink, Luas and other light rail expansion, Dart expansion and interconnector and Bus Connects in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.