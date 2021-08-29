Fianna Fáil think-in to be held in county hit badly by Covid

Fianna Fáil is planning a two-day parliamentary party think-in at a four-star hotel in Cavan, a county with one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

The party has booked the Slieve Russell Hotel in Ballyconnell for two meetings taking place on September 9 and 10, including the hotly-anticipated review of the party’s recent electoral performances.

An email sent to TDs, senators and MEPs on Friday urged them to book accommodation with the hotel, which has offered a bed and breakfast rate, and stated that “strict compliance with current public health protocols will be required to attend the meetings”.

Cavan has the third-highest rate of Covid-19 in the country, with a cumulative incidence rate of 1,141 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days.

Read More

Only Monaghan and Donegal have higher incidence rates. The Border counties are particularly affected by the virus, partly because Northern Ireland has an incidence rate that is up to 2.5 times higher than the Republic.

Fianna Fáil parliamentary party chairman and Cavan-Monaghan TD Brendan Smith defended the decision to hold the traditional pre-Dáil term gathering in his native county.

“All health and safety protocols and public health guidelines will be strictly adhered to and people are very welcome to visit Cavan at any stage, where we observe high standards. As we all know, the Covid rates have fluctuated throughout the country at different stages,” he told the Sunday Independent.

“For substantial parts of the past 17 or 18 months, Cavan was recording among the lowest levels of incidence of the virus, so it fluctuates. If some members stated it wasn’t safe to go to Cavan, I very vigorously oppose any such suggestion.” Mr Smith said there would be no socialising on the fringes of the meetings and no organised dinner on the night of September 9, as is the tradition at some party think-ins.

Fine Gael has already planned a three-day think-in event in Trim Castle, a four-star hotel in Meath, between September 12 and 14.

The event is set to begin with an outdoor barbecue on the evening of September 12, followed by two days of meetings and team-building activities. The incidence rate in Meath is 517 cases per 100,000 over the past fortnight.

Labour will hold a two-day think-in on September 13 and 14 at the Clanard Court Hotel in Athy, Co Kildare, where the incidence rate is 398 per 100,000 — one of the lowest in the country.

The Green Party plans a think-in before the Dáil resumes. A spokesperson said it is likely be a one-day event, with the date and location to be confirmed.

Other parties are adopting a more cautious approach.

Sinn Féin signalled it has no plans for a physical think-in. “It will be held as a number of online discussions in early September,” a party spokesperson said yesterday.

The Social Democrats are holding a one-day event on September 6 in the Communications Workers’ Union on the North Circular Road in Dublin, with only its six TDs attending and councillors able to join the sessions and talks remotely.

A press conference will be held on the fringes of the event.