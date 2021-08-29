Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Fianna Fáil think-in to be held in county hit badly by Covid

Two-day meeting will be held in four-star Slieve Russell hotel in Cavan next month

FF TD for Cavan Brendan Smith says there will be no socialising on the fringes of the meetings. Picture by Tom Burke Expand

Close

FF TD for Cavan Brendan Smith says there will be no socialising on the fringes of the meetings. Picture by Tom Burke

FF TD for Cavan Brendan Smith says there will be no socialising on the fringes of the meetings. Picture by Tom Burke

FF TD for Cavan Brendan Smith says there will be no socialising on the fringes of the meetings. Picture by Tom Burke

Hugh O'Connell

Fianna Fáil is planning a two-day parliamentary party think-in at a four-star hotel in Cavan, a county with one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

The party has booked the Slieve Russell Hotel in Ballyconnell for two meetings taking place on September 9 and 10, including the hotly-anticipated review of the party’s recent electoral performances.

An email sent to TDs, senators and MEPs on Friday urged them to book accommodation with the hotel, which has offered a bed and breakfast rate, and stated that “strict compliance with current public health protocols will be required to attend the meetings”.

Most Watched

Privacy