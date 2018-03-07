Fianna Fail call on government to establish a permanent weather compensation fund for farmers

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says farmers across a number of sectors have been badly hit by Storm Emma and the exceptional snowfall over the past week and he’s urging Minister Michael Creed to ensure that funding is made available to help these farmers get back on their feet.



McConalogue said the agriculture sector has been very badly hit by last week’s weather event.

"Dairy farmers had problems getting their milk to creameries with some having to dispose of their milk stock because collections couldn’t be made. "Sheep and cattle farmers lost animals to the almost unprecedented snowdrifts, while others are concerned about fodder stocks as animals had to be housed for days. Some farms saw sheds and greenhouses collapse under the weight of the snow – resulting in tens of thousands of euro in damage.



“There is no doubt that climate change is impacting on our weather patterns. Flooding is becoming more prevalent and last week we saw snow storms unlike anything witnessed in decades.