Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 7 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Fianna Fail call on government to establish a permanent weather compensation fund for farmers

The damage at Winterheights, Taghmon, after sheds collapsed
The damage at Winterheights, Taghmon, after sheds collapsed
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Fianna Fail is calling for the Government to establish a permanent weather compensation fund using EU Rural Development funding.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says farmers across a number of sectors have been badly hit by Storm Emma and the exceptional snowfall over the past week and he’s urging Minister Michael Creed to ensure that funding is made available to help these farmers get back on their feet.

McConalogue said the agriculture sector has been very badly hit by last week’s weather event. 

"Dairy farmers had problems getting their milk to creameries with some having to dispose of their milk stock because collections couldn’t be made. 

"Sheep and cattle farmers lost animals to the almost unprecedented snowdrifts, while others are concerned about fodder stocks as animals had to be housed for days.  Some farms saw sheds and greenhouses collapse under the weight of the snow – resulting in tens of thousands of euro in damage.

“There is no doubt that climate change is impacting on our weather patterns.  Flooding is becoming more prevalent and last week we saw snow storms unlike anything witnessed in decades. 

"Despite the increasing frequency of adverse and unusual weather events, the government refused the option of including a scheme in Ireland’s 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme (RDP), which would have provided an opportunity to compensate farmers from losses to agricultural land and production caused by bad weather.

"This was a very serious miscalculation, which has left farmers without an annual compensation scheme.

“An application for a permanent weather compensation fund should be included in the next RDP amendment submitted to Brussels by the government.

“The farmers affected by Storm Emma will need assistance to get back on their feet and Minister Creed should step up to the mark.  His Department has been running huge underspends across a number of programmes over the past few years.  Considering this, the Minister should allocate some of the underspend to a dedicated compensation fund.

“We need to see a permanent scheme set up for farmers affected by adverse weather events, particularly when they are increasing in frequency and I am urging Minster Creed to act to protect farmers in the face of these conditions”.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review


Top Stories

It may see farmers’ sons and daughters who are working in nearby towns, rather than on the farm, able to build in the locality.

Farms west of the Shannon could be key to meeting climate targets
Co Monaghan farmer Tommy Wilkin with LacPatrick haulier Stephen McGuirk collecting milk on Saturday after the heavy snow. Tommy's farm was totally cut off after the snow and was forced to alleviate storage pressure by bringing a small tank of milk for collection by the truck on Saturday and Sunday

Record collections save dairy sector from worst of the storm
Farmers stocking up on fodder at the Drumshanbo Horse Fair, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

'Restrictive fodder scheme' the reason only 2 applications have been made...

Can Ireland learn lessons from the 'unprofitable' Welsh dairy sector?
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

'Mission impossible' to prevent cuts to farm payments, says EU budget Chief

Fodder fears growing again as farmers pick up the pieces
The Toyota Land Cruiser

Farmer favourites Land Cruiser and Hilux will still be available to buy in...