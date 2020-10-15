The Green Party is the biggest tail wagging the dog in Irish history, and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have sold their souls to Eamon Ryan, it was claimed in reaction to this weeks budget.

Rural Ireland is going to be hardest hit and will pay the highest price in the Budget, Independent Michael Healy Rae insisted.

Petrol and diesel increases, together with carbon tax increases into the future and with higher road tax for non-electric vehicles threaten the way of life in the countryside, he said.

“It is the Green Party’s Budget and the biggest case of the tail wagging the dog in the history of the State,” he said. “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael sold their souls for power.”

An increased in the carbon tax of €7.50 per tonne would now continue to 2030, meaning future Governments were shackled to this target.

An extra €9.5 billion was being burdened on people who used their cars, which was predominantly rural people, making this a Dublin budget, he suggested.

“I am not a climate change denier. I am interested in preserving the environment and the climate into the future, for our grandchildren to live in, but with all species, including the human species. And this is a direct attack on rural Ireland.”

He said he had received 72 calls since the Budget was announced, “from the greatest county in the western world, the county of Kerry.” All were negative. “Seventy-two people range me to give about it, and they weren’t wrong,” Mr Healy Rae said.

People were very proud of their cars, he said, whether they were five or ten years old, and proud of their jeeps if even fifteen or twenty years old. But they were now going to penalised for their driving, “just because Eamon Ryan says they should drive an electric vehicle.”

Mr Healy Rae said he would never stop repeating that Eamon Ryan had once said that people in villages in rural areas should have a pool or five or ten cars and own them in common. “Wouldn’t there be some tearing for them in the morning to get to work?” he remarked.

“The geniuses in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael decided to listen to what this man said. They sold their souls and the mandate they had themselves,” he complained.

Kerry was “the tourism capital of the world” and Killarney the capital of that tourism capital, he said, referring to the VAT reduction for hospitality. “But 9 per cent of nothing is nothing.

“The Government is all over the place, and rural Ireland has been left behind in this Budget. I am so disappointed at a time when we have all these billions we can borrow.” Instead people in rural areas were being targeted for more taxes and charges, he said.

Ireland’s future taxpayers, who were now school students, would be carrying these burdens long into the future, he added.

Michael Fitzmaurice TD, an Independent, agreed. He said: “This Budget is trying to destroy rural Ireland, Middle Ireland and farmers,” he said.

Online Editors