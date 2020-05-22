Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael fear alienating their rural bases as talks with Greens focus on Agriculture

Government formation talks centred on farming and agriculture, yesterday as the EU announced a new agriculture strategy with a significant focus on the environment.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael fear alienating their rural bases by capitulating to the demands of the Green Party on climate change.

However, the Greens are also increasingly aware of the issues facing rural communities and are eager to put forward policies which will help farmers diversify. The party has suggested new grants for farmers if they use sections of their land for biodiversity.

Those seeking to remove Eamon Ryan as Green Party leader have raised concerns about his lack of rural credentials.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin, who is originally from Monaghan, is being touted as an ideal candidate to replace Mr Ryan because of her rural background.

There is also a push within the party to secure a ministry of state in the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform or Department of Finance.

The Greens want to make sure they have as much influence as possible over decision- making in government.

Party sources believe it is essential the party has oversight of spending and legislative decisions if it is to join Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in power.

It comes as the European Commission said on Wednesday it planned to increase organic farming and cut agricultural chemical use to protect the environment, proposals welcomed by green groups but which farmers said would make them less flexible.

The Commission wants the EU's share of organic farming to reach 25% in 2030, up from 8% today, while 10% of agricultural land must comprise "high diversity" landscapes, such as ponds and hedges.

Other targets would cut chemical pesticide use by 50% and fertiliser use by 20% by 2030.

The targets are not yet legally binding. Draft laws will follow and will need approval from the 27 member states and the European Parliament.

Farming groups said organic farming typically produces smaller yields and ring-fencing land for natural habitats would limit farmers' ability to respond to increases in demand.

Online Editors