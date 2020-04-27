FG and FF facing a rural revolt over coalition deal with Greens

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been warned they will face "venomous" opposition in rural Ireland should they give in to Green Party demands that may lead to cuts to the national herd.

The Greens are demanding a 7pc reduction in the country's annual greenhouse gas emissions, in return for agreeing a deal to go into a coalition government.

Green TD Roderic O'Gorman said over the weekend "there will have to be some reduction in the national herd", but the party's agriculture spokesperson Pippa Hackett told the Farming Independent yesterday that reducing the national herd was not a 'specific' Green Party policy.

However, she admitted that it cannot be ignored as a possibility and something that may need to be implemented.

"When we see what happened in the Netherlands in relation to phosphate levels, it might well be something that is imposed on us from an EU level, if we do not address the emissions issue from this section," she said.

"Many Irish farmers are having to run faster and faster to stand still, so we need to get off that treadmill and embrace a better farming model, with a brighter future. I think most farmers would agree with that."

However, the Green demands have already sparked a strong reaction from farm organisations and rural TDs.

Roscommon-Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said: "If the inclusion of the Green Party is going to decimate Irish agriculture and the main parties decide to sell us out for the sake of power or jobs, then we in rural Ireland will have to rally together to oppose this venomously."

Fitzmaurice also said a 7pc reduction in carbon emissions each year is unrealistic and unattainable.

“Even when you ask those advocating for it how we are supposed to achieve that target, they are not able to detail how it can be achieved. Parts of the Irish economy would have to take a significant hit if this target was even remotely achievable.”

Roscommon TD and former minister Denis Naughten said the 7pc annual reduction was out of our reach — even if everyone abandoned their cars: “If we slaughtered every single animal in this country, we would still not achieve the five-year target that the Greens are setting out here.”

However, Pippa Hackett said achieving a 7pc reduction in emissions per year will not result in us all walking to work, or all the cattle being culled.

Meanwhile, the ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the Greens needed to give farmers clear assurances about their policies.

“If the Greens are serious about food production, then that’s the place where they’re going to have to start. Let’s get this clear: farmers will absolutely not carry the can for everyone else in any party’s climate change policy, and reducing the national herd simply does not make sense from a climate policy perspective,” he said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the environmental credentials of the dairy and beef sectors are well established: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael cannot allow the Green Party tail to wag the dog.”

It comes as John Muldowney, of the Department of Agriculture's Climate Change division, recently highlighted the challenge facing Irish agriculture in meeting existing targets.

On a recent Teagasc webinar, he outlined that all of the measures drafted by Teagasc to meet the target must be adopted in full if it is to be met.

"If we are saying there are things we cant do, then we need to put forward other proposals that will make up that gap to target. That's how tight things are. In terms of forestry alone, we are mobilising less than half of the 8,000ha per year target," he said.

Muldowney also warned that if agriculture does not meet its target, it will impact the credibility of the sector

"If we miss our target and have to buy credits. Who will pay? Will it be the farmer?

"Joe public will say at the moment that farmers have the lowest target now there expecting me to pay for the non-achievement of that target while I have to invest heavily in an electric car and retrofit of my private home.

He further warned that if by 2022 or 2023 agriculture is still not meeting its target the Department will potentially have to look at other regulatory approaches to drive down emissions.

Indo Farming