FF Farm Safety Agency Bill progresses in Seanad

Fianna Fáil Senator Paul Daly has said it is imperative that farm safety is taken seriously and that a standalone agency take responsibility for farm safety.

Senator Daly was commenting ahead of second stage of his Farm Safety Agency Bill in Seanad Éireann.

“At the moment, the HSA is the state agency responsibility for workplace safety including farms, yet there are too many tragic fatalities in the sector. In fact, we recently learned that the number of farm inspections has declined by over a third in four years.

“Without real accountability it seems that the issue slips between the cracks. A standalone farm safety agency would build trust with the farming community and work closely with all stakeholders in the farming sector to devise and implement long-term policies and programmes to bring about positive change”, he concluded.

"The aim of my bill is the creation of a stand-alone body focused on improving safety for Irish farmers and their families," he said.

'Pure lunacy'

Silage contractors working "round the clock" to get through jobs has been described as "pure lunacy" by the head of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), Pat Griffin.

He called on contractors to calm the intensity of their operations through the busy first few weeks of the silage harvest.

"Contractors and their employees are working from 6am to midnight and beyond and that is pure lunacy, and it is happening at the present," Mr Griffin told the Farming Independent.