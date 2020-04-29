FF and FG don't commit to Greens' 7pc greenhouse gas emissions cut demand

FIANNA Fáil and Fine Gael have stopped short of committing to the Green Party’s demand for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 7pc per annum.

The two parties have invited Green leader Eamon Ryan to talks to discuss how the target can be achieved and warned that no party will want to introduce climate action measures that may jeopardise employment, increase poverty or impact rural and regional development.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have also said it is not possible to provide a clear and detailed analysis of how their policy framework document, published earlier this month, can be financed due to the Covid-19 emergency,

In a joint letter sent to Mr Ryan overnight, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “In normal discussions on a Programme for Government this would be readily available. Unfortunately, we are not in normal times.” They warn of a growing deficit, a decline in the economy of 10.5pc this year, unemployment of 22pc in the second quarter and a debt to GDP ratio increase of 10pc. “Nobody knows with any reasonable degree of accuracy how long the COVID-19 Emergency will last, how slow, or fast the recovery will be or what form of Brexit will take place in 2021,” their letter states. On the 7pc emissions reduction demand - a red line for the Green Party - the two party leaders state: “Considerable work will have to be done to outline where and when further carbon reductions could or should come from given that we will have to significantly reboot and revive the economy. “No party will want to introduce changes that will jeopardise employment or increase levels of poverty or have a negative impact on rural and regional development. We will need to identify and bring forward the climate actions that will support good quality, sustainable employment, balanced regional development and reduce poverty.” The letter also states that "we will also need to consider the correct target for biomethane, on which the Climate Advisory Council have advised the application of a different target then for other greenhouse gases". They commit to introducing a new Climate Bill within the first 100 days that will strengthen the Climate Change Advisory Council, put a net zero target for 2050 into law and provide for five-year carbon budgets. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael also say they will commit to an ambitious programme of development and investment in offshore wind, grid and interconnector upgrades and community energy projects.