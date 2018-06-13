The Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Michael Creed today met with his UK counterpart, Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in London.

'Farmers will bear the brunt of a bad outcome' - Creed meets Gove on Brexit

The Minister was in London as a keynote speaker on Brexit at the UK Food and Drinks Federation (FDF) Conference.

The Minister and the Secretary of State discussed a number of issues concerning Brexit, including matters relating to the agri-food and fisheries sector, and the equine sector. Speaking after their meeting the Minister said this was a timely meeting in the context of the current debate in the UK on the direction of travel in the Brexit negotiations.

“I reiterated our concerns to Secretary of State Gove around the pace of the negotiations, especially on border issues. “I also took the opportunity to raise the tripartite agreement for Horse Racing between Ireland the UK and France and the need to maintain Fisheries as part of an overall Trade Agreement post Brexit”.