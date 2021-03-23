Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers facing wipeout from ‘needless’ road to midlands holiday resort

The proposed construction of an access road to Center Parcs Longford could destroy livelihoods and undo generations of hard work, claim local farmers, who insist there is a better option

John Kelly at his shed which would be replaced by the proposed road through Forgney, Co Longford. Photos: Brian Farrell Expand
Center Parcs Longford Expand
Olive and Aidan McCormack pictured with Alan Farrell (left) and John Kelly on land which would be affected by a new road through Forgney, Co Longford Expand
Distressing: Alan Farrell in his 'bird cover' field which will be affected by the proposed road. Expand
Expand

Close

John Kelly at his shed which would be replaced by the proposed road through Forgney, Co Longford. Photos: Brian Farrell

John Kelly at his shed which would be replaced by the proposed road through Forgney, Co Longford. Photos: Brian Farrell

Center Parcs Longford

Center Parcs Longford

Olive and Aidan McCormack pictured with Alan Farrell (left) and John Kelly on land which would be affected by a new road through Forgney, Co Longford

Olive and Aidan McCormack pictured with Alan Farrell (left) and John Kelly on land which would be affected by a new road through Forgney, Co Longford

Distressing: Alan Farrell in his 'bird cover' field which will be affected by the proposed road.

Distressing: Alan Farrell in his 'bird cover' field which will be affected by the proposed road.

/

John Kelly at his shed which would be replaced by the proposed road through Forgney, Co Longford. Photos: Brian Farrell

Claire McCormack

FARMERS fear their holdings will be “completely destroyed” due to “needless” plans to realign a regional road that leads to Center Parcs Longford Forest.

Up to a dozen beef and sheep farmers have objected “in the strongest possible terms” against the Department of Transport and Longford County Council-backed project to “upgrade” a 1.5km stretch of the R392 in Forgney, a small rural townland near Ballymahon.

With the ‘Route Option Stage’ underway and four proposals (A, B, C, D) on the table, farmers warn that three of the routes (A, B and D), which propose the construction of a new road, would “wipe out”, “split” and “flood” their lands, yards and farm buildings.

Most Watched

Privacy