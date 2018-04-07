Farmers and poorer regions will bear brunt of post-Brexit cutbacks

The EU has again warned farmers and poorer regions to prepare for a round of post-Brexit budget cuts.

The EU has again warned farmers and poorer regions to prepare for a round of post-Brexit budget cuts.

The bloc is laying the ground ahead of a formal proposal on the bloc's post-2020 budget, due on May 2.

MEPs last week said they were "extremely concerned" that many regions will lose funding under the new budget, and said they will reject any plan that does not cover all EU regions. Regional spending makes up around a third of the bloc's 150 billion a year budget. A Commission white paper published last month mooted cuts to the Common Agricultural Policy of up to 30pc in a worst-case scenario. The Irish Farmers' Association says a "strong increase in the CAP budget" is needed to close the income gap between farmers and others sectors in society.

EU commissioners held a second debate on the future budget last week, focusing on potential new revenues for the bloc. Nothing has been "firmly confirmed or firmly excluded" from the list of options, Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis confirmed.

Valdis Dombrovskis