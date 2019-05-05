Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 5 May 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer who objected to Rihanna outfit loses council seat

Pop star Rihanna shooting her new music video in a field outside Bangor, Co Down.
Pop star Rihanna shooting her new music video in a field outside Bangor, Co Down.

A farmer who objected to how Rihanna was dressed as she filmed a music video in his field has lost his council seat.

Alan Graham, of the Democratic Unionist Party, hit headlines across the world after intervening as the singer wore a skimpy outfit while filming a video for her 2011 hit We Found Love.

Mr Graham said at the time he did not “believe young ladies should have to take their clothes off to entertain”.

But he said he had not halted the filming, adding that Rihanna had been “very gracious and respectful” when they spoke, and they had “parted company on good terms”.

Carry On and EastEnders star Barbara Windsor spoke out in support of Mr Graham’s stance, commenting at the time: “I don’t blame him. How old is he? Does he need that at his time of life, seeing Rihanna taking her top off? He doesn’t.”

Mr Graham has been a councillor on Ards and North Down Council for several terms.

He is known for his conservative views and last year objected to a proposal to light up Bangor Town Hall in the rainbow colours for a Pride event.

The DUP veteran lost his council seat on Saturday morning to Alliance Party representative Scott Wilson.

Also Read

Belfast Telegraph

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock image

Stud farmer challenges solar farm development
Retiring farm couple Jim and Karen Taphorn embrace while watching their equipment gets auctioned at their farm near Beattie, Kansas, U.S., February 27, 2019. Picture taken February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

Long Read: Trade war and sagging prices push US family farmers to leave...
Richard Cooper Jnr was bequeathed the farm. Photo: Collins Courts

Bachelor farmer did have capacity to make will leaving land to nephew,...
Stock photo.

Minister condemns alleged animal welfare breaches of exported calves
(stock photo)

High Court rules farmer was not subject to undue influence when...
Michael Reid

Young farmers sorry for 'blacking-up' at drama event
Pat Quirke. Picture: Collins

How killer aimed to be investment guru for other farmers


Top Stories

The IFA staged a protest outside the AIB AGM last Wednesday. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

'I never neglected a loan in my life'- Farmer on vulture fund nightmare
People attend a protest in Strokestown against the handling of a high-profile eviction (Brian Lawless/PA)

Jim O'Brien: 'A dread of eviction is burned into our folk memory'

'I worry about the current indebtedness of young farmers to financial...
The residential stud farm is located in Castleshane, close to Adare and Croagh

No expense was spared on 74ac bloodstock breeding complex on the...
File photo

Tommy Boland: Strong spring grass growth ensures ewes are holding their...
Cyril and John Dowling from Baldonnel, Co Dublin with Baldonnel FM Sunshine EX90, crowned Supreme Champion, and the Glanbia Exhibitor Bred Champion, with President IHFA Peter Kenneally, Peter Ging from the IHFA, judge Helen Herd and CE of the IHFA Charles Gallagher

The Dubliner who started breeding pedigree cattle 50 years ago and...
Green shoots: John and Olivia Macnamara with their children Caoimhe (14), Conor (3), Pádraic (12) and Ailbhe (10)

Grassroots inspiration on one of the most productive dairy farms in the...