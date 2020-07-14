Ex-Minister slams 'substandard' catering facilities at temporary Dáil venue

“Again no consideration is being made for Members who do not reside in Dublin," said former Minister Michael Ring, in a letter to the Dáil Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl. Picture: Collins

Former Fine Gael minister Michael Ring has hit out the "poor" ventilation and "substandard" catering facilities at the temporary Dáil venue in the Dublin Convention Centre.

Mr Ring, who was dropped from Cabinet last month, said it was “completely unsatisfactory arrangement” for the Dáil to be sitting at the venue on Dublin’s North Wall Quay, claiming there “is very poor ventilation which in my opinion is not a healthy environment”.

The Dáil and Seanad have sat at the Convention Centre on a number of occasions in recent weeks - at an estimated cost of €25,000 per day - in order to comply with social distancing during some votes, including the election of the new Taoiseach last month.

The Government is looking to end the use of the Convention Centre amid growing unrest among TDs over the arrangements, which are expected to continue until the end of July. It is hoped that the Dáil and Seanad can return to Leinster House full-time from September.

However, this would require new arrangements to allow all 160 TDs and 60 Senators to vote, while remaining socially distanced. A report on how socially distanced voting in Leinster House could work has been requested by the Dáil business committee ahead of a meeting to discuss the issue on Thursday.

In a letter to the Dáil Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, which was forwarded to the business committee on Tuesday, Mr Ring was heavily critical of the Convention Centre facilities. “Members do not have any privacy when contacting constituents, Local Authorities etc... The catering facilities are substandard,” he wrote.

Responding to the criticism, Stephen Meehan, the venue’s chief executive, said the Convention Centre uses a fresh air ventilation system which draws on air outside the building.

“It is a great way to ensure you are not recycling air. On the catering, we haven't had any complaints at all to be honest, we've only had great feedback. Our business is to look after people and the quality of the experience we offer is really important to us.”

Mr Meehan said the Houses of the Oireachtas had told venue management they are “delighted” with the facilities at the Convention Centre.

In his letter, Mr Ring called for a plan to be put in place for all Dáil sittings to return to Leinster House, but he also criticised the current catering arrangements in the Oireachtas complex.

“I find the usage of plastic cutlery both an insult and an attack on environmental principles. Also, I find it ridiculous that we are using non-recyclable polystyrene takeaway containers to eat from. Is this what we have been reduced to?” he said.

“Members who reside in and around Dublin are able to eat in their homes but again no consideration is being made for Members who do not reside in Dublin.”

The Convention Centre is not charging the Oireachtas for use of the venue. The €25,000 daily cost of the venue relates to staffing and broadcasting of proceedings.

This is in addition to what the Oireachtas previously said was the €110,000 once-off cost of equipping the building with microphones, cameras, recording equipment and other technology.

