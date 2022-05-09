Downey makes comeback to farm politics under Fine Gael

Former IFA president Eddie Downey has been appointed as chairman of Fine Gael’s internal Agriculture, Food and Rural Development Forum.

The Meath dairy, poultry, and tillage farmer was voted in ahead of contender Pat Deering former TD for Carlow-Kilkenny at the committee’s first AGM in Tullamore on Saturday.

Speaking after his win Mr Downey said he is looking forward to the challenge of strengthening links between FG members, the parliamentary party, and the front bench on agricultural policy.

“I know I’m coming into a party three years in Government, and the most negative place you could possibly be, but I think there are huge opportunities and I’d like to use my voice for rural Ireland and hopefully we’ll be able to bring policies forward that will make a real difference.

“So many areas have been wrongly portrayed over the last period of time, as far as I’m concerned climate change is a positive for rural Ireland.

“Instead of telling people what we are going to take away from them, we should tell them what we are going to give to them like solar panels, wildlife corridors, planting trees on farms, changing how we look after hedgerows – we as farmers want to do it, but we need the system to reward us.”

Asked, at a personal level, what it means to return to agricultural politics seven years after his resignation as IFA president in 2015 he added: “This position will be vastly different in that I won’t have the huge support structure that IFA was able to give me.

“But it feels really good to be back in a position where you have the opportunity to do something and have a voice because I get very frustrated when I can’t use my voice.

“I put down no precondition when I put myself forward as a candidate, but I’m making two now – I will take no money or expenses for doing the job. That’s how strong I feel about Fine Gael and rural Ireland, I’m giving a bit back, I want to do that.

“I knew nothing about expenses the last time around and suddenly I got landed into this thing and it blew up in my face – I’m not going to allow that to happen this time.”