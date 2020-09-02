Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue set to be appointed Agriculture Minister

FIANNA Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue is to be appointed as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine - the third appointee to hold the role since the Coalition was formed at the end of June.

The Donegal TD is due to be formally appointed later on Wednesday with his party colleague, Wexford TD James Browne, to succeed him as Minister of State for Law Reform in the Department of Justice.

Expand Close Dara Calleary. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dara Calleary. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

His appointment comes after fellow Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary resigned from the position in wake of the golf society dinner in Galway.

Mr McConalogue will be the fourth person to hold the role this year.

More to follow...

Read More

Online Editors