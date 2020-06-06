Farming

Distrust, doubts and cow belches as coalition talks running out of time

Fionnán Sheahan

Power couple: Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin and husband, Green TD Francis Noel Duffy, are at the forefront of the coalition talks. PHOTO: Mark Condren Expand

The ultimate policy wonk is in his element. The Green Party negotiators wanted detail so Fine Gael rolled out Richard Bruton.

Almost 10 years to the day since his failed leadership heave, the Fine Gael minister is still centre stage and taking an increasingly prominent role in the talks with the Greens and Fianna Fáil.

He was brought in three weeks ago to deal with climate change. A participant in the talks said Bruton had a tour de force this week on transport, energy and emissions reduction policies.