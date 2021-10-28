Farming

Days of big EU grant aid for Ireland are past – now we need to focus on the many other benefits

John Downing

New figures show we paid €360m more into Brussels coffers than we received in grants in 2020

Charlie Haughey, flanked by Bertie Ahern (left) and Albert Reynolds. They were involved in hard negotiations that saw Ireland get €1.2bn per year every year in EU grant aid in the years 1989 to 1999 Expand

Charlie Haughey, flanked by Bertie Ahern (left) and Albert Reynolds. They were involved in hard negotiations that saw Ireland get €1.2bn per year every year in EU grant aid in the years 1989 to 1999

Charlie Haughey did not bat an eyelid when he heard that Ireland was getting back almost £6 from the EU coffers for every £1 it put in.

Well, it’s not half enough,” he told this writer emphatically.

That was way back in November 1989 and the Fianna Fáil Taoiseach was preparing for his golden moment on the EU stage as Ireland was about to take up the six-month rotating presidency, or chairmanship. The stint involved hosting those political giants like Helmut Kohl, Francois Mitterrand and the man Haughey dubbed “the old fox himself”, Giulio Andreotti of Italy.

