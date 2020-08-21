Dara Calleary resigns as minister for agriculture

Dara Calleary has resigned as minister for agriculture.

Calleary was among over 80 people who attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

In a brief statement, his spokesperson told Independent.ie: “The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Dara Calleary TD is resigning as a member of the government, effective immediately.”

Mr Calleary's resignation from Cabinet comes just 37 days after he was appointed to the Department of Agriculture after Taoiseach Micheál Martin sacked his predecessor Barry Cowen from the role amid controversy over a drink-driving offence.

The Taoiseach will be minister of agriculture until the Dáil returns in the next three weeks.

Mr Martin has now lost two Agriculture Ministers in just 54 days.

The Fianna Fáil deputy leader is understood to have resigned following a conversation with Mr Martin early on Friday morning. Mr Calleary had been due to speak to RTÉ's Morning Ireland and Newstalk Breakfast but pulled out of both interviews amid uncertainty about his future.

The golf dinner followed a two-day golf tournament in Galway but sources who took part said there was no formal indoor gathering on the first night of the event.

The Oireachtas Golf Society dinner was held just over 24 hours after Mr Calleary and his Cabinet colleagues agreed to implement stringent Covid-19 restrictions which banned any indoor gathering of more than six people.

Ireland's EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and former RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke were among over 80 people who attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, it can also be revealed.

Mr O’Rourke confirmed he was at the dinner saying it was his understanding “the organisers had satisfied themselves through the hotel that they were operating within guidelines”.

A spokesman for Phil Hogan confirmed on Thursday night that the Commissioner attended the dinner and added: “I can confirm that the Commissioner complied fully with all quarantine/restricted movement requirements on his return to Ireland.”

Online Editors