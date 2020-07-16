Dara Calleary gets a second chance and a first-team position finally

Two smaller positives have emerged from the Barry Cowen debacle: first is that Micheál Martin can again "show his nose in Ballina".

The second is that just 18 days after bitter disappointment at not making Micheál Martin's first team, Dara Calleary is now a full minister after all.

The Taoiseach has been forced by the sacking of Barry Cowen to fall back on his party deputy leader who he had originally named on June 27 in the second string job of Government Chief Whip. That caused a warning from local Mayo Fianna Fáil activists that Martin was not welcome - especially in Calleary's hometown of Ballina - an "informal fatwa" which was yesterday lifted.

While Calleary is not directly from a rural background, the Mayo constituency he represents has a large farming population, giving him a good insight into his new job as Agriculture Minister.

Many of his supporters, and those who gave political backing to his father Seán and grandfather Phelim were small farmers.

Calleary had played a major role in the coalition talks with Fine Gael and the Green Party, heightening his disappointment at not making Cabinet first time around.

That controversy was further aggravated by the three-party coalition having no full minister from counties west of the River Shannon.

Now Mayo and the west's gain follows a loss to the midlands. The Taoiseach tried to assuage a little of this by also promoting veteran TD Seán Fleming, who comes from the same Laois-Offaly constituency as Barry Cowen, to the government team.

Calleary (47) entered politics in the 2007 General Election with the expectation that he would be a "sweeper", mobilising votes for heavier political hitters. But he swept up so many votes that he got elected.

In keeping with the family tradition he had been variously involved in Fianna Fáil for a decade previously.

He is one of the few in the current Fianna Fáil parliamentary party with any previous government experience as in 2009 he was appointed junior enterprise minister just as the economy foundered and the Fianna Fáil-Green Party coalition teetered towards collapse.

Calleary retained his Dáil seat in 2011 as Fianna Fáil suffered huge losses in an electoral meltdown.

Thereafter, he helped the embattled leader, Micheál Martin, in the slow and difficult task of party re-building.

In March 2018, he was named as the party deputy leader - a post which had lain vacant since 2012 when Éamon Ó Cúiv resigned after a series of high-profile acrimonious rows with his boss.

That promotion for Calleary involved the heavy task of helping prepare the Fianna Fáil organisation for the upcoming general election, meant to capitalise on slow-but-sure gains in previous contests.

Some saw Calleary's appointment to deputy leader as a tribute to his interpersonal skills. But it was also a signal by Martin to would-be future leaders, at the time cited as Michael McGrath and Jim O'Callaghan, that there were other poles of power in the organisation.

The February 8 General Election was a big disappointment for Fianna Fáil. Activists blamed Martin's poor choice of tactics - but there were also mutterings about Calleary, specifically over shortcomings in the party's election manifesto which were laid at his door.

He played a key role for the party in lengthy and complex three-party negotiations and there were tributes to his diplomatic skills from those involved. But some Fianna Fáil die-hards blamed him and others for a lack of "wins" in the horse-trading on policy.

Yet Micheál Martin insisted none of these factors was at play in picking Calleary as chief whip - rather than as a "full minister". Martin insisted that he was the best person to deliver TDs for votes and keep government going. That consideration has been surpassed by Cowen's abrupt exit. Calleary moves to Agriculture at a time of challenge with EU funding up for renewal and at risk of cuts, and issues like climate change coming to a head.

He leaves behind Gaeltacht policy and sport to his successor, the untried Jack Chambers (29) of Dublin West. Chambers has vowed to emulate former Fine Gael minister Joe McHugh and re-learn Irish.

Chambers will have a hard act to follow. Calleary is a good Irish speaker and a regular contributor to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.