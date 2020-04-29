Creed backs farmers to continue to be safe in carrying out work as Taoiseach under pressure from Cabinet ministers to ease restrictions

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has come under pressure from his cabinet ministers to begin lifting Covid-19 restrictions after the bank holiday weekend.

During a Cabinet meeting today several ministers insisted the Government should begin the process of easing restrictions to give the public hope after weeks of lockdown.

However, the Taoiseach and Health Minister Simon Harris did not give their colleagues any indication of their exit strategy ahead of the announcement due on Friday.

“It was all very depressing and neither of them gave us much hope,” one minister said.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe was among those saying the social distancing rules should be eased, especially for those over 70 who have been asked to cocoon.

A Government source said Mr Donohoe argued for some flexibility with the current measures, saying that ministers “need to show the country some hope too - otherwise people will start losing faith”.

He is also believed to have said a strong government is needed to make tough public health and economic decisions during the coronavirus emergency.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy were described by colleagues as being “on the liberal” side in relation to lifting restrictions.

Mr Creed argued that farmers can continue to be safe in carrying out their work as an essential service.

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring insisted that businesses need to be given hope that they will soon be able to reopen. Mr Ring said a lot small businesses in rural Ireland will close permanently if they were not given a clear plan for how social distancing rules will be eased in the coming weeks.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton said the Covid crisis was now more than just a health issue and the economic side of the emergency also needed to be addressed.

Disability Minister Finian McGrath said a plan needed to be in place by Friday to give people an idea of the lockdown exit strategy.

Mr McGrath also said restrictions should be eased for older people and suggested some construction workers should be allowed to return to work.

However, Transport Minister Shane Ross strongly argued in favour of maintaining stringent public health restrictions. “He is taking it very seriously,” said a Cabinet source. Mr Ross appeared via videolink as he is cocooning at home.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan repeatedly urged caution at the Cabinet meeting and has told colleagues that if decisions were made today "there would be no lifting of any restrictions”, according to a Cabinet source. Health Minister Simon Harris also argued a “hardline” on the restrictions.

Mr Varadkar did not offer his views but will to return to Cabinet on Friday with recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team on what approach to take after the current measures expire on May 5 and a plan on the phased lifting of the lockdown over several weeks and months.

“There’s a very nuanced debate going on within the government - not just at Cabinet - as to how we approach the 5th,” said a third Cabinet source after the meeting. “The what, how and when, if it all.”

Another minister said the Cabinet meeting set up as a debate so the “Taoiseach wouldn’t have to tells us what is really going to happen”.

“Harris was also not very forthcoming with information and I would not be expecting much change next week based that,” the minister added.

There was also a debate on the public wearing face masks when leaving their home and ministers believed a decision may be announced shortly on the issue.