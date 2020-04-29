Farming

Creed backs farmers to continue to be safe in carrying out work as Taoiseach under pressure from Cabinet ministers to ease restrictions

Pointing the finger: Leo Varadkar, with chief medical officer Tony Holohan, issued a stark warning to those breaking the rules. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Pointing the finger: Leo Varadkar, with chief medical officer Tony Holohan, issued a stark warning to those breaking the rules. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Philip Ryan, Hugh O’Connell and Cormac McQuinn

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has come under pressure from his cabinet ministers to begin lifting Covid-19 restrictions after the bank holiday weekend.

During a Cabinet meeting today several ministers insisted the Government should begin the process of easing restrictions to give the public hope after weeks of lockdown.

However, the Taoiseach and Health Minister Simon Harris did not give their colleagues any indication of their exit strategy ahead of the announcement due on Friday.