Cowen’s stinging criticism of Fianna Fáil leader divides party, as support grows for power heave

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen believes Micheál Martin should not lead the party into the next general election. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

More Fianna Fáil TDs have expressed doubts about Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s leadership of the party – after former minister Barry Cowen said he should not lead them into the next election.

But other senior party figures loyal to Mr Martin have insisted that he should continue to lead, while some have expressed “annoyance and disappointment” at the timing of Mr Cowen’s public criticisms.

“As we enter phase three of Covid-19, with something which amounts to a national crisis, Barry should have thought better of what he had to say and when he was saying it,” one party figure told the Irish Independent. That same person brushed aside any suggestion of a challenge to Mr Martin’s leadership.

The comments by Mr Cowen, a brother of former party leader and Taoiseach, Brian Cowen, have further stoked up unease among the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party members.

Barry Cowen was sacked by Micheál Martin last July, just 17 days after taking up office as Agriculture Minister.

Mr Cowen told yesterday’s Sunday Independent that he felt his party leader was facilitating “a show trial” against him, by insisting Mr Cowen go into the Dáil and answer more detailed questions about how he had been banned off the road for drink driving in 2016.

“I saw that as political opponents looking to inflict maximum damage on me personally and politically,” he said.

The Laois-Offaly TD said he was firmly of the view that Mr Martin should not continue to lead the party after he steps down as Taoiseach in December 2022. Just days ago, Mr Martin said he intended to swap roles with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, and become Tánaiste, while also leading the party into the following general election.

Mr Cowen said a significant section of the parliamentary party agreed with his view that Mr Martin should stand aside as party leader after he ceases to be Taoiseach.

“Nobody has a free pass. I personally think a lot of the parliamentary party are of the same mind. I don’t think he should lead the Fianna Fáil party into the next election,” he said.

The comments caused upset among Fianna Fáil’s 37 TDs, especially with those siding with the party leader but unwilling to put their names to the defence in case they would be seen as adding to the controversy.

However, others privately went further than Mr Cowen and suggested that, even as Taoiseach, Mr Martin’s position does not insulate him from questions about his leadership.

Another senior party figure suggested that up to 14 TDs want to see a change of leader “sooner rather later”. They pointed to the ongoing poor opinion-poll ratings since the disappointing general election outcome last February.

“If the Covid crisis peaked and things quietened – and the opinion polls stay the same – you could see a leadership challenge,” the TD said.

By one estimate, up to 14 of the current crop of TDs would be prepared to support a leadership heave. Some importance is also attached to a further six TDs who might be open to persuasion.

But Mr Martin is a very experienced politician and was first elected to the Dáil in 1989, in the dying days of Charlie Haughey’s time as party leader and the first time Fianna Fáil ever participated in a coalition.

He had a ringside seat in his early days at Leinster House for the final two pushes against Mr Haughey’s leadership, which ended in Mr Haughey’s forced resignation in 1992.

Along with the 37 Fianna Fáil TDs, Mr Martin can call upon the party’s 16 Senators and two MEPs.

In recent weeks the party’s TDs have expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to share government with FG.

