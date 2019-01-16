Coveney says he hasn't cut back on meat

TÁNAISTE Simon Coveney has said he hasn’t decided to eat less meat in a bid to cut his own carbon footprint.

His remarks come after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sparked anger among farming organisations and rural TDs after he said he’s trying to eat less meat for two reasons, health and climate change.

Mr Coveney defended Mr Varadkar but also said he doesn’t intend to cut back on meat himself.

He argued that a lot has been read into Mr Varadkar’s comments that isn’t fair.

Mr Coveney said the government should be judged on how it responds to farmers and “helped to build and protect an agri-food industry which has grown massively through the recessionary period.”

He said he’s proud of the government’s record and said it will “continue to protect the food industry and farming and farm families and rural communities through Brexit and through any other challenges that we face.”

Asked by presenter Jonathan Healy if he has decided to eat less meat as well, Mr Coveney replied: “No I haven’t”.

He added: “I believe that Ireland produces meat and dairy product to a very high standard and actually in relative terms to a very low carbon intensity.”