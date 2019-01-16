Farm Ireland
Coveney says he hasn't cut back on meat

Tánaiste defends Varadkar after controversial comments spark anger

Minister Simon Coveney
Minister Simon Coveney
Cormac McQuinn

TÁNAISTE Simon Coveney has said he hasn’t decided to eat less meat in a bid to cut his own carbon footprint.

His remarks come after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sparked anger among farming organisations and rural TDs after he said he’s trying to eat less meat for two reasons, health and climate change.

Mr Coveney defended Mr Varadkar but also said he doesn’t intend to cut back on meat himself.

He argued that a lot has been read into Mr Varadkar’s comments that isn’t fair.

Mr Coveney said the government should be judged on how it responds to farmers and “helped to build and protect an agri-food industry which has grown massively through the recessionary period.”

He said he’s proud of the government’s record and said it will “continue to protect the food industry and farming and farm families and rural communities through Brexit and through any other challenges that we face.”

Asked by presenter Jonathan Healy if he has decided to eat less meat as well,  Mr Coveney replied: “No I haven’t”.

He added: “I believe that Ireland produces meat and dairy product to a very high standard and actually in relative terms to a very low carbon intensity.”

Also Read

He also told farmers “as a person who supports them” that there is an obligation to “continue to do more to actually be an example to the rest of the world as to how you produce food at a very low carbon footprint and a very low carbon intensity.”

“We have an obligation to do that in terms of the climate change challenge we face and we will work with farming organisations and with farm families to help them do that,” he added.

Yesterday Mr Varadkar responded to Dáil claims that his remarks – made on Monday - were “flippant” and “hurtful” to farmers.

He said: "I didn’t give anybody dietary advice or suggest that anyone do anything.

"I was specifically asked what I was doing on climate change and I said that I was trying to eat less red meat – not giving it up."

He added: "I had a very nice Hereford steak last night".

Mr Varadkar continued saying he's trying to eat less red meat for two reasons, health and climate change.

He said: "it’s not flippant.

"It is a fact that red meat increases instance of cancer and also contributes more to climate change.

"But I can reassure deputies that I have not become a vegan or anything like that and I’m very happy to eat fish landed in Donegal and poultry and turkeys and pork meat and all of the wonderful products that Irish farmers of all sorts produce."

Online Editors

