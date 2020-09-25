Coming carbon taxes will raise nearly €1 billion a year, Dail told

The Climate Action Bill will raise “substantial amounts of funding” from carbon taxes over the next decade, the Taoiseach has told the public.

All fuel bills will go up to reflect their assorted carbon costs, including electricity bills. The Government has already flagged that carbon tax will increase again in the Budget next month.

The amount yielded in the future “will be potentially up to €9.5 billion over a ten-year period,” Micheál Martin said of the legislation, which was promised within 100 days of the three-party coalition being formed.

The indications are thus that the overall cost to industry and the individual consumer will be €1 billion annually, with taxes added to all power sources from fossil fuels, including gas, petrol, diesel and peat.

Some €3 billion of the vast amounts raised will be re-routed “to prevent fuel poverty and ensure a just transition,” Mr Martin said, adding that the Bill was now at an advanced level of drafting.

It will involve a range of tough new taxes. But the offsets will involve the fuel allowance rate and substantial funding for the national retrofit plan, the Taoiseach said.

Funding will also be provided for a rural environment protection scheme, designed to incentivise farmers to embrace biodiversity.

It would mean investing in farming practice that would be good for the climate while protecting habitats in the countryside, Mr Martin said.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the Bill would miss the 100-day target if it is not brought forward next week, with 88 days elapsed yesterday.

He noted that Ministers speaking on his party’s sick leave Bill had warned that rushed legislation was bad legislation. “It seems that the climate action Bill will be a fairly last-minute one.”

Mr Martin said the three parties were “genuinely committed to the environment and to getting something done on it.” Last year, the increase in the carbon tax raised €90 million which was used to protect the vulnerable, he said.

“It was also used for the just transition and investing in the low-carbon transition. Also last year, €20 million was spent on the fuel allowance and €13 million on energy poverty efficiency upgrades.”

Mr Martin pledged that it would be published “within 100 days, give or take a day or two.”

The legislation will see the adoption of five-year carbon budgets, setting maximum emissions by sectoral legal requirement.

In Government-formation talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael during the summer the Greens initially demanded a 7 per cent cut in annual emissions.

They eventually accepted that the Climate Action Bill would achieve the same deep cuts, without being tied to annual targets that could be missed in particular years.

Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Fein, pointed out that Electric Ireland price hikes were looming early next month. She said she had sought explanations for the basis of the increase last month, and had yet to receive satisfactory explanations.

Mr Martin said the carbon revenues would be ringfenced “so the taxpayer is clear that the money raised on a carbon tax will be used with a view to achieving our climate change targets.”

This would mean protecting those on low incomes and protecting social protection payments through the fuel allowance.

The retrofitting of local authority housing would give long-term savings to those in such accommodation, he added.

The Bill will also establish a Climate Action Council on an independent statutory footing, with scientific experience and expertise in its membership.

