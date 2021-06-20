Coalition’s year one report card - How the Agriculture Minister & his colleagues are performing

Next weekend will mark exactly one year since the Government took office - and it has been a tumultuous 12 months.

The pandemic emergency has dominated much of the past year and has served to overshadow the historic nature of the alliance between the two Civil War parties who are buttressed by the Greens.

To their critics, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have merely formalised an arrangement that had been established over the previous four years under the confidence and supply deal. That arrangement created the interpersonal relationships that are the bedrock of this administration - but it also harmed both of them at the ballot box last year.

The Greens Party’s stamp on this administration is clear with the programme for government outlining the most ambitious climate action agenda in the history of the State. It would, if it comes to fruition, fundamentally alter many aspects of our everyday lives. But that is a big if.

After a rocky start, including two agriculture ministers in two months, the coalition has functioned as a broadly cohesive administration. But it is still a government that is marred by divisions, sometimes between the three parties, but more often it is within the parties themselves that the most damage is inflicted.

Micheál Martin encounters open hostility from his backbenchers on a weekly basis, Leo Varadkar is increasingly doubted by Fine Gael TDs who once lauded him, while the Greens are fundamentally split in two.

So what of the ministers who are responsible for running this coalition created in a crisis? Here is the Sunday Independent’s first year report card.

Micheál Martin 7/10

The time-limited Taoiseach came to office in extraordinary circumstances but determined to hit the ground running. His cabinet picks annoyed many in Fianna Fáil but he ignored the rumblings, and acted decisively including dispensing with those whom he felt were causing him a problem. Just ask Barry Cowen.

Martin views day-to-day political controversies over ministerial pay and salary bumps for civil servants as noise that is irrelevant to the bigger picture.

But on the big decisions, such as reopening at Christmas, he got it catastrophically wrong - although so did everyone else in government. Nonetheless, lessons were learned. He has been more assured in the last six months, asserting his authority and implanting the idea that he is in charge by blanketing the newspapers, the internet and the broadcasters with interviews and media opportunities.

He has adopted and stuck to a cautious reopening plan that appears to have paid off as the vaccination has, to use that awful term, ramped up.

Martin has 18 months left in office and plenty of Fianna Fáilers agitating for his removal before then. But he has confounded his internal critics before and will be confident that if the pandemic really is in the rear view mirror he can do so again if he wants to.

Leo Varadkar 4/10

After a disastrous election, the Fine Gael leader was given a reprieve by the pandemic and displayed an authority that helped to reassure the nation during an uncertain time.

But over the last 12 months he has been less-assured as Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister. He made a habit of undermining Micheál Martin and creating the perception that there were two taoisigh. Then there was his miscalculated slapdown of Nphet’s demands to lockdown - two weeks before the Government was forced to do it anyway.

He has appeared tone-deaf on the housing crisis, urging Fine Gael to defend its abysmal record while floating ideas that he has spoken about for years but never implemented when he had the chance, such as the vacant property tax. This week’s rallying call for a united Ireland in his lifetime was ill-timed to say the least given the political chaos in the North.

He has brought a renewed impetus to the Enterprise brief and has championed remote working, sick pay and other progressive policies. But his standing within Fine Gael has weakened significantly. Allies have deserted him and overshadowing all this is the criminal investigation into his leaking of a confidential Government document to a friend.

Charlie McConalogue 7/10

The Cabinet’s quiet man who only became Agriculture Minister after Messrs Cowen and Calleary failed to make it through last summer.

The Donegal TD keeps a low-profile while diligently engaging with the sector and securing significant extra funding in last year’s Budget.

A new agri environmental scheme was five times oversubscribed and he has spoken of the need for “stable herd” instead of herd reduction, but the latter appears an inevitable consequence of the Coalition’s ambitious climate action agenda and is where he is likely to face pressure from the sector.

He will find it hard to keep everyone happy when the new CAP deal is agreed by the EU with larger farmers likely to lose out. Tougher challenges lie ahead but he’s kept the farmers broadly happy so far. “He is a farmers minister,” says one ally. “Not a minister for the food and drink industry.”

Eamon Ryan 5/10

This passage of the historic Climate Action Bill is a significant achievement for the Climate Action and Transport Minister and one lauded by many climate activists. But delivery will be key and on that the jury is out given Ireland has been viewed as a climate laggard for years.

Ultimately it requires Ryan, who often does not come across as the most aggressive or assertive, to confront some figurative and literal sacred cows.

His influence across Government is hard to gauge although Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil insist it is significant. In February, he sidelined a party colleague to go on live radio and engage in a bizarre row over a road in Limerick with Fianna Fáil backbencher Willie O’Dea - and then had to back down and promise the road anyway.

Getting involved in such disputes is all the more strange given his failure to do anything substantial to address the serious crisis in the aviation sector. This is perhaps the biggest mark against him.

But then he has also struggled to grapple with ongoing unrest and division within his own party. The row over Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu’s bid for the Seanad was silly and utterly avoidable had Ryan shown some political nous.

Paschal Donohoe 8/10

The Finance Minister’s reputation for prudence and competent management of the public finances has been undermined by record amounts of borrowing and spending to keep the lights on during the dark pandemic winter.

Still, he has overseen the crafting of a number of smart support schemes for businesses that will ensure most but not all of them will survive post-pandemic. He also finally confronted the thorny local property tax revaluation in a politically astute manner with most homes seeing no increase.

The Dublin Central TD has maintained his dogged opposition to increasing corporation tax in the face of growing international pressure. Despite open hostility from other countries on that issue he is still held in high esteem as evidenced by his election as president of the Eurogroup.

It is probably just as well he landed that role given his standing in Fine Gael has fallen after he failed to loosen the purse strings in the run up to the last election and oversaw, as director of elections, a terrible campaign.

Helen McEntee 8/10

Before she went on maternity leave, the Justice Minister brought a reforming zeal to her department. She has championed new hate crime legislation published along with proposals - albeit ill-timed given all the pubs were closed - to overhaul outdated licensing laws. She has put sexual and gender-based violence top of her agenda and progressed the long-stalled Coco’s Law, criminalising the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

Her handling of the Seamus Woulfe appointment was less sure-footed but she was politically astute in deflecting some of the fire towards Leo Varadkar who, she revealed in the Dáil, told her the former AG would make “a good judge”.

Her decision to take the full six months maternity leave was a powerful demonstration of the inadequacy of current parental leave entitlements for politicians. By setting such a strong example she has hopefully changed things for the better for those who succeed her.

Simon Coveney 5/10

Despite the pandemic the Foreign Affairs minister has been able to jet-set across the globe as part of Ireland’s membership of the UN Security Council.

He has taken a stronger than usual position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in recent weeks, although his decision to, in the words of party colleague John Paul Phelan, “cosy-up” to the Iranian regime has been questionable to say the least. This week Coveney was in the Gulf meeting with the Saudis and the Emiratis.

His impact and imprint on this government is not what it was in previous administrations, perhaps because he is less interested having openly pushed to be the next European Commissioner, only to be thwarted by his gender last autumn.

Stephen Donnelly 5/10

A disastrous start was compounded by almost weekly gaffes, along with fundamental errors like bringing memos to cabinet that blindsided ministers and ensured they were blocked.

But after several tumultuous and difficult months marred by a sense among colleagues that he was not upto the job, the Health Minister is now responsible for one of the most successful vaccination programmes in Europe.

There are landmines ahead - as there always is in Health - with the governance of the National Maternity Hospital and the spiralling cost of the National Children’s Hospital two massive headaches.

There is also the broader plan to reform the delivery of healthcare in Ireland, a project he is particularly enthused about but like his colleagues he doesn’t have long left to deliver ahead of a reshuffle in December 2022.

Norma Foley 6/10

Like Donnelly, the Education Minister had a bad start and as a first-time TD appeared ill-prepared for the task of being responsible for a massive sector going through an unprecedented situation of running a state exam and then trying to reopen in the middle of a pandemic.

Some errors aside, last year’s predicted grades for the exam went as well as could have been hoped and this year’s hybrid model for the Leaving Cert appears to have gone down well with students and passed without major incident. She has not been afraid to front up when mistakes are made and has been more assured in media outings of late.

The Kerry TD got the schools open in the spring following a prolonged post-Christmas closure, although there are wider questions about her capacity to deliver the ambitious education reform agenda.

Michael McGrath 8/10

The Coalition’s Steady Eddie. The Public Expenditure Minister is frequently cited by Cabinet colleagues across the three parties as having settled into the role of minister better than anyone else and been the most helpful and collegiate.

Of course that helps when you’re overseeing eye-watering spending and saying “yes” to pretty much every spending demand that is pandemic-related.

While he has kept the money taps turned on, some are concerned he may not have to steely resolve to turn them off later this year and rein in spending. He has faced down calls to exempt the National Maternity Hospital from spending rules, but there are growing demands from mica to Mother and Baby Homes redress.

They will all test the determination of this mild-mannered accountant from Cork to get the public finances in order over the next few years.

Darragh O’Brien 6/10

The Housing Minister has brought an energy and vigour to the brief that was lacking under his predecessor. “It's hard to dislike the guy and he is not afraid to get in and hurl,” observes one coalition insider.

The Opposition continue to express serious doubts about his policies but O’Brien has nonetheless shown himself to be politically astute in assuaging Green Party concerns over the Land Development Agency and acting on issues in the housing and homeless sector when they arise.

While he may be good at the politics - “Bertie-esque,” according to another insider - there are big questions about his ability to deliver given the failures of his many predecessors in Housing over the last decade. Some suspect he doesn’t want to stick around the Customs House too long, although he denies this. For now.

Heather Humphreys 6/10

Government insiders describe her as direct, politically smart and underestimated but to many other observers the Minister for Social Protection, Rural Affairs and the current Minister for Justice simply has too much on her plate.

Spread so thin, she has found it hard to make an impact in the two briefs she holds although her allies would point to her maintaining the pandemic payments throughout the long lockdown and publishing an ambitious plan for rural Ireland that will revitalise towns and villages across the land. But the pandemic payments are on the way out and with that will come plenty of criticism of her and the Government.

Her two months as Justice Minister have been noticeable only for her initial silence on the HSE cyber attack and then her lack of preparedness for questions about it. She will doubtless be relieved when McEntee returns.

Simon Harris 7/10

The Coalition’s best communicator found it hard to cope with the loss of the Health portfolio last summer and struggled not to comment on the latest Covid developments. His Instagram videos attract thousands of viewers every week - and the jealousy of his Cabinet colleagues.

As for the day job, no one quite knows what he does now aside from announcing lots of apprenticeships although his allies would point out he is responsible for one of the largest budgets of any department. With that he can often announce good news like the return of relative normality for third level students from September.

Ultimately, Higher Education as a standalone cabinet ministry was a Micheál Martin vanity project, which makes it all the more bizarre that it is occupied by a Fine Gael minister. Still the inherent upbeat nature of his brief allows the Wicklow TD resources and time to plot an inevitable future leadership bid.

Catherine Martin 5/10

The Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Minister has made a habit of questioning certain Cabinet decisions, while never actually objecting to them. This has increasingly irked colleagues around the table who later read about her displeasure in the media.

The Green Party deputy leader bigged up her watchdog credentials when she challenged and nearly ousted Eamon Ryan last summer but there is limited evidence of her having reined in the excesses of the coalition's big two.

Her stay and spend tax credit scheme was a massive flop but she has secured millions to help the stricken arts sector. The basic income pilot scheme for artists is an intriguing development but her pilot arts events have been criticised for a lack of ambition when it comes to crowd numbers and she had to be forced by Fine Gael to include wet pubs in a reopening grant scheme.

Roderic O’Gorman 6/10

It has been a baptism of fire for the Children’s Minister who had to contend with disgusting homophobic online attacks days after his appointment and then spent much of the last six months dealing with the fallout from the report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

To his credit, he has listened to survivors and promised to address their concerns via an independent review of the controversial report and by bringing forward a redress scheme within weeks. Although this is likely to be mired in delays.

Elsewhere he has set out plans to abolish Direct Provision and reduce the cost of childcare substantially within the lifetime of this Government. Some worry that although he is earnest and capable the Green Party minister will not have the ability to deliver on these massive pledges.

Jack Chambers 7/10

The Government Chief Whip has quietly kept the show on the road with the coalition avoiding any majorly embarrassing Dáil defeats. He also holds the Sports brief for which he has earned praise for overseeing the slow return of crowds to stadiums this summer. Tipped for greater things in his party.

Pippa Hackett 4/10

She has made history as the first senator to sit at Cabinet in a generation, but the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, or ‘Bees and Trees’ as it is known around government, has made little impact. The backlog in granting forestry licences has caused timber prices to increase and angered many in the sector with her Department slow to get a handle on the issue.

Hildegarde Naughton 5/10

Some will wonder whether the Government even needs a Minister for International and Road Transport and Logistics and what’s more whether it is necessary that they sit at Cabinet. The Fine Gael TD secured €26m in State Aid for Irish airports, but like Eamon Ryan, there is little evidence of the substantive action needed for the stricken sector.