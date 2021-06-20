Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Coalition’s year one report card - How the Agriculture Minister & his colleagues are performing

Who’s top of the class and who needs to focus? We look back at the last 12 months

The ministers beginning their term in June 2020, when both Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary were in Cabinet Expand
Charlie McConalogue Expand
Jack Chambers Expand

Close

The ministers beginning their term in June 2020, when both Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary were in Cabinet

The ministers beginning their term in June 2020, when both Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary were in Cabinet

Charlie McConalogue

Charlie McConalogue

Jack Chambers

Jack Chambers

/

The ministers beginning their term in June 2020, when both Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary were in Cabinet

Hugh O'Connell

Next weekend will mark exactly one year since the Government took office - and it has been a tumultuous 12 months.

The pandemic emergency has dominated much of the past year and has served to overshadow the historic nature of the alliance between the two Civil War parties who are buttressed by the Greens.

To their critics, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have merely formalised an arrangement that had been established over the previous four years under the confidence and supply deal. That arrangement created the interpersonal relationships that are the bedrock of this administration - but it also harmed both of them at the ballot box last year.

Most Watched

Privacy