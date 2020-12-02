Climate action has slowed since Greens in power

The Greens have admitted that progress on climate action has slowed since the party entered Government five months ago.

Just four of the 22 measures in the Climate Action Plan that were due to be completed in the third quarter of this year were delivered, according to the fifth progress report published yesterday.

The report, which was raised at Cabinet yesterday, shows the overall implementation rate of measures under the plan stands at 78pc to the end of the third quarter with 325 measures completed out of a total of 417 due.

But the 18pc delivery rate for measures due by the end of September has been blamed on the over four-month delay in forming a Government earlier this year, the impact of Covid-19, and delays in EU agriculture talks with a number of the measures needing the Common Agricultural Policy to be in place.

Asked if the 18pc delivery rate meant the achievement of targets had actually slowed down since the Greens entered government, a Government spokesman for the party admitted last night: “That’s true, yeah.”

The latest progress report identified a number of delays to projects that the report says have “high mitigation potential”, including the creation of regulatory frameworks for Carbon Capture and Storage and the Connection of Offshore Windfarms, as well as the publication of a low carbon construction roadmap and a Public Sector Decarbonisation strategy.

The delay in the development of energy champions and a new course on climate action in schools was also cited. Progress on already delayed measures was also slow in the third quarter of this year, the report said, with 74 of the 89 measures which had been delayed in previous quarters experiencing further delays in the third quarter.

The Greens spokesperson said that “structural and capacity issues remain across the system to deliver the complexity of work often required by climate action”.

They said the “minimal” delivery of measures in the third quarter of this year underscores the importance of developing a new Climate Action Plan which will be launched in the second quarter of next year.

The spokesperson added: “More immediately and in addition to this, Minister Ryan is preparing an annex of actions that can be used as an update to the 2019 plan that can be used to drive the implementation, as the 2021 Climate Action Plan is being prepared. This will be published in the new year.”

The plan was originally launched in 2019 by the Fine Gael minority government.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also authorised an application for Observer Status to the Arctic Council yesterday. The application is due to be submitted later this month.

Established in 1996, the Arctic Council covers climate change, law of the sea, hydrocarbon, and energy exploration. Observer status would enhance Ireland’s understanding of environmental issues such as climate change in the Arctic and its effects on sea levels which affect our coastal and farming communities, the Government said.

“We need to be more engaged and better informed on environmental issues like Arctic climate change and its effects on sea levels,” a spokesperson said.

