Charlie McConalogue named as new Minister for Agriculture

Charlie Mc Conalogue has been announced as the new Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine.

Mc Conalogue becomes the third person to hold the title of Minister for Agriculture since the current government was formed in June.

He succeeds party colleagues Barry Cowen who was dismissed after just 17 days in the position after revelations emerged of drink driving ban dating back to 2016 and Dara Calleary who resigned on August 21 amid a huge controversy surrounding an Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden which was attended by 81 people and was in breach Covid-19 rules.

Expand Close Michael Martin and Charlie McConaloge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Martin and Charlie McConaloge

From a farming background in Gleneely, Co. Donegal, McConalogue attended Carndonagh Community School before going to UCD where he studied Economics, Politics & History.

After working in Fianna Fail Headquarters for a number of years he was elected to Donegal County Council in 2009.

Mc Conalogue was first elected to the Dail in 2011 for the Donegal North East constituency in what was a a disastrous general election for Fianna Fail , where they lost Dail 51 seats.

He previously held the positions of Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Children, Education and Skills, and Agriculture, Food and the Marine before being appointed as Junior Justice Minister with Responsibility for Law Reform in June 2020.

Wexford TD James Browne will succeed Minister McConalogue as Minister of State at Department of Justice

Read More

Irish Independent