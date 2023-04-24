Farming

Farming

Caroline van der Plas: ‘Make people understand they can’t do without farmers’

The BBB leader reveals how her party broadened its appeal far beyond disgruntled farmers by listening to the rural ‘silent majority’ and how Ireland could follow suit

Caroline van der Plas speaks after the provincial elections. Photo: Getty Images Expand
A farmer is wearing Dutch wooden clogs, during one of the farmer protests that took place in Arnhem, on December 18th 2019. (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Expand
BBB leader Caroline van der Plas reacts to good news on election night. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Dutch farmers protest in The Hague in 2019. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Van der Plas says farmers can influence policy by forming a political party. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images Expand
&ldquo;You farmers make food, you keep people healthy and people alive. And that is your main message,&rdquo; Van der Plas recently told a meeting of Irish farmers. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Van der Plas at the Tweede Kamer in The Hague the day after the 2021 Dutch General Election. Photo: Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images Expand
Caroline van der Plas reacts to results during an election evening event after voting in Netherlands' Provincial Council elections in Bathmen on March 15, 2023. Photo: Sem van der via Getty Images Expand
Dutch farmers protest at the Malieveld in The Hague, The Netherlands on October 1, 2019. Photo: Getty Images Expand
04 July 2022, Netherlands, Gieten: A farmer sits in front of his tractor in classic wooden clogs. In protest against planned environmental regulations, farmers in the Netherlands have blocked supermarket distribution centers. With tractors and hay bales, they blocked the access roads in several places in the country. Photo: Lars Klemmer/dpa (Photo by Lars Klemmer/picture alliance via Getty Images) Expand

Caroline van der Plas speaks after the provincial elections. Photo: Getty Images

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

There are only 50,000 farmers in The Netherlands, but over a million people voted for a pro-farmer party in the country’s recent provincial elections.

Speaking exclusively to the Farming Independent, party leader Caroline van der Plas says it was a “silent majority” who voted for BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) — which translates as Farmer-Citizen Movement — and the same can happen in Ireland.

