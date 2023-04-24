Caroline van der Plas: ‘Make people understand they can’t do without farmers’

There are only 50,000 farmers in The Netherlands, but over a million people voted for a pro-farmer party in the country’s recent provincial elections.

Speaking exclusively to the Farming Independent, party leader Caroline van der Plas says it was a “silent majority” who voted for BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) — which translates as Farmer-Citizen Movement — and the same can happen in Ireland.

Van der Plas was quoted as saying, “What the f**k happened?”, when the initial results came in showing BBB was set to win almost 20pc of the vote, which will give it 15 out of the 75-seat Senate after one of the highest voter turnouts in years. The party leader with Irish roots (her mother is from Waterford) is riding the crest of the wave and focused on planning for the 2024 European elections.

Caroline van der Plas reacts to results during an election evening event after voting in Netherlands' Provincial Council elections in Bathmen on March 15, 2023. Photo: Sem van der via Getty Images

Caroline van der Plas reacts to results during an election evening event after voting in Netherlands' Provincial Council elections in Bathmen on March 15, 2023. Photo: Sem van der via Getty Images

Meanwhile, she says, the Dutch government still doesn’t know how to handle the result.

Speaking as she prepared to address the national launch of the Farmers’ Alliance in Athlone by videolink, van der Plas said the government are asking themselves: Why did this happen? How can this happen? Because we were also here, what did we leave out? What did we miss?

“And for me, it’s very simple,” she says. “You know, you have to take people and voters — you have to take them seriously. What The Hague (where the Dutch government is based) sees as small problems, for people in a lot of areas in Holland, it’s a big problem.”

Until now, she says the main parties thought such disquiet was “pub talk”. These people are worried about the pace of change and they saw, in the farmers’ protest, a protest they wanted to do, not for farmers, but for “all other worries and questions they have”.

“And I think that’s a big reason why people voted for BBB — because their problems are being heard and we listen to people.”

Dutch farmers protest in The Hague in 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch farmers protest in The Hague in 2019. Photo: Getty Images

The party was set up by van der Plas and others in 2019 as farmer disquiet grew in the Netherlands.

It has been described as “conservative, centrist, centre-right, right-wing populist, right wing, Eurosceptic and even centre-left on some policies” — which van der Plas chuckles at when I read it out.

“We are Eurosceptic in a way that we don’t want Europe to tell us all what to do,” she says. “We don’t want Europe to grow out to a big great super-state, and we have to do everything Europe says.

“But we know, of course, that the EU is very important for Holland also because we are a trading country. So we are not an exit party. But I would position ourselves as right wing on the social side; we are more left wing than right wing on the economic side. We maybe are more right wing than left wing. So that’s what I would call a social right.”

Dutch farmers protest at the Malieveld in The Hague, The Netherlands on October 1, 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch farmers protest at the Malieveld in The Hague, The Netherlands on October 1, 2019. Photo: Getty Images

BBB was not van der Plas’ first foray into politics. She had been a member of the large Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) party, but says she was very disappointed in the way they were developing their policy for farmers and rural areas.

“I saw that a lot of people [in Holland], especially in the rural areas, were not happy [with the policies] and the parties were not hearing their voices,” she says.

“It’s the same in Ireland, I think — whatever is going on in the rural areas is often very different than what people think or want in the cities.

“I talk about traditions being kept, or the bus that doesn’t drive through the rural areas, or the swimming pool that has closed down. We call it the ‘silent majority’. You don’t often hear them, but in my area, where I live, a lot of those sentiments were going on already.

“A lot of people were thinking, ‘we want things to be different, we want our voices to be heard also’.

“We saw that coming and we thought there must be room for a new party. It’s not that we don’t do anything about city problems, but our focus really is on rural areas. And we saw that the time was right.”

BBB leader Caroline van der Plas reacts to good news on election night. Photo: Getty Images

BBB leader Caroline van der Plas reacts to good news on election night. Photo: Getty Images

A fuse was sparked in 2019 when a minister said there would need to be a 50pc reduction in the livestock numbers in the country and that is when the Dutch farmer protests started.

That fuse really caught fire in recent months when the Dutch government, in an attempt to reduce nitrogen emissions from the agricultural sector, announced plans to buy out 3,000 farmers.

And it’s not just farmers who are impacted, according to van der Plas, who says “the whole country is in a nitrogen lockdown”.

Addressing the farmers in Athlone by videolink, she says she is not critical of the Dutch farming organisations, which “tried their best”, but it wasn’t enough.

“So we thought if you really want to have some influence on the political agenda or the regulations, then you need a political party right there in the House of Representatives to influence agenda and to speak out for the people — not only the farmers, but also the people who are not farmers,” she says.

“That’s the only way — to enter politics yourself. That’s the only way you can have a direct influence in the debates, but also on policy.”

Van der Plas says farmers can influence policy by forming a political party. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Van der Plas says farmers can influence policy by forming a political party. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

She admits a lot of people in the Netherlands in 2021 thought, “what a ridiculous party BBB is” and no one knew much about it.

“But we got this one seat, and a lot of people ask us ‘what can you accomplish with one seat in the House of Representatives, you can’t do anything’ and my opinion was I can do more with one seat than zero seats.”

Last month, BBB enjoyed a huge win in the Dutch provincial elections, while the big loser of the election was the Christian Democratic Appeal party.

“They told us ‘only farmers are going to vote for your party’. I got 1.5 million votes in the election and we only have 50,000 farms in Holland,” says van der Plas. “Don’t let people in Ireland tell you that people who are not farmer citizens are not backing you because they do... they are the silent majority.”

She tells the group of around 250 Irish farmers who have gathered in Athlone on a Sunday afternoon that it is important farmers unite in their message.

A farmer is wearing Dutch wooden clogs, during one of the farmer protests that took place in Arnhem, on December 18th 2019. (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A farmer is wearing Dutch wooden clogs, during one of the farmer protests that took place in Arnhem, on December 18th 2019. (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“In Holland, we have a lot of different types of farms, but also different types of farmers, and farmers are always struggling against each other, instead of unite and make one message,” she says.

“Farmers don’t make nail polish bottles, they make food — and food is one of the most important things you need. You farmers make food, you keep people healthy and people alive. And that is your main message.

“Make people understand that they can’t do without farmers... food and taking care of the landscape.”

She also says that exports should not be viewed as a bad thing. “You export food, but that’s because you are good at it. Every country that is good at something exports [it].

“Germany is excellent at making cars. What are they doing with the cars? They export those cars. Colombia is excellent in making coffee, they export coffee.

“We have to quit the discussion that export is a bad thing and that’s a story you have to tell people who are not farmers.

“Our farmers are going to disappear at the pace it’s going in Holland. I can tell you within 20-30 years, we won’t have enough farmers anymore.”

"You farmers make food, you keep people healthy and people alive. And that is your main message," Van der Plas recently told a meeting of Irish farmers. Photo: Getty Images

"You farmers make food, you keep people healthy and people alive. And that is your main message," Van der Plas recently told a meeting of Irish farmers. Photo: Getty Images

She called on the farmers in Athlone to “please try to maybe form a political party also to influence the political agenda and to have influence on the regulations that are mostly being made by people who don’t know a thing about farming, let’s be honest”.

Back on the telephone after addressing the farmer meeting, van der Plas recounts how her career choices were influenced by her parents.

Her father is a former sports journalist and her Irish mother, Nuala Fitzpatrick, was a politician with the CDA.

Van der Plas worked as an agricultural journalist before turning to politics.

“When I was a child, I would go with my father to soccer matches and other sporting events, and when I got older, he taught me how to write, so he was a big influence on me,” she says. “And at home, we always talked about politics because my mother was a councillor and later an alderman. So politics was always on the menu in our house.

“And I thought both were very interesting, but I got into agricultural journalism more or less by coincidence — it was never my goal to be an agricultural journalist.

“But once I was, I thought that was the place to be for me to write about. The journalism and political genes mixed.”

Her mother has “a very romantic story” behind her marrying her father Wil.

“My mother and my father used to be pen pals in the 1950s when they were both 14 or 15 years old. The wrote to each other for years, then my mother became a ground stewardess at Shannon Airport with Aer Lingus. She didn’t travel by plane very much, but at one point, she flew to Amsterdam and her colleague told her ‘your pen pal lives here, why don’t you call him and try to meet him?’.”

Nuala was 19 or 20 at the time and met Wil, and the rest is history, as they say, marrying in 1961.

Van der Plas spent a lot of summer and Christmas holidays in Ireland, visiting at least once a year until Covid struck, and then her life became increasingly busy.

“I haven’t been in Ireland now for three years — it’s really time for me to go back,” she says.

In the meantime, she is looking ahead to the next political challenge for the party — the 2024 European elections.

“We are having talks with other parties to see which European party we go to work together with.”

That said, van der Plas believes the BBB could well get another bite of the political cherry at home this year.

“Things are very uncertain in Holland now with the government — it could be that there are going to be new elections here for a new government this year,” she says. “Officially, that is in 2025, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we have an election this year.

“I really think it’s [the government] so unstable. Apart from the whole nitrogen discussion, there is so much going on here that can lead to a fall of this government.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we have a new election by the end of the year.”

Van der Plas at the Tweede Kamer in The Hague the day after the 2021 Dutch General Election. Photo: Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Van der Plas at the Tweede Kamer in The Hague the day after the 2021 Dutch General Election. Photo: Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

‘Since we got elected, other parties are already turning their point of view on the nitrogen policy’

All eyes are now on the BBB to deliver for their voters, and van der Plas is clear she doesn’t have a magic wand.

“It’s not that I can change everything in a day, but I can try to change in small steps — the way of thinking of the politicians, how they look at the civilians and to the voters,” she says.

“And maybe we could change policy bit by bit and people think that’s fine, as long as problems and worries they have are being taken seriously enough.”

On the nitrogen issue, she says: “We can deliver, hopefully, that the policy is going to change from nitrogen policy into nature policy because the European Commission says we have to take care of nature.

“We have to maintain nature and when nature is going bad, we have to restore it. And that’s a different view than just focus on cutting down in nitrogen and take the farmers as targets.

“I can’t make any promises, but I can see that since we are in the House of Representatives, there has already been a change. I mean, the Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats are already turning their point of view on the nitrogen policy that’s going on right now.

“Some people say I give people false hope, but I don’t give them false hope, I give them hope and hope is a thing that they haven’t had for many, many years. You have to do it step by step, but people understand that.”

As for the planned reduction in livestock numbers, she says it won’t happen by force. “In Holland, there are already a lot of farmers who will not go on as a farmer because they don’t have sons or daughters who want to take over the farm,” she says.

“And first we have to look at the farmers who want to stop and maybe buy them out with a good price and then see how much nitrogen emissions can be reduced that way.

“The thinking in Holland is ‘OK, we have farmers, they have cows, the cows produce manure and the manure has nitrogen. If we take out the cow, we take out the manure, we take out the nitrogen and everything is solved’.

“That’s not how it is. There still can be a lot of nitrogen deposition when you take out the farm. We have to look at the nature reserves (Natura 2000 sites) — how can we do it with measures to really take care of nature instead of only focusing on the nitrogen emissions?”

Van der Plas recently met with European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans, and asked him what is it that the Commission asked from Holland?

“Timmermans acknowledged that the only thing that the Commission asks or demands, really, is that we take care of nature. And how we do it, they don’t care.They don’t care how we do it. The Commission didn’t tell Holland you have to do this by cutting down nitrogen and buying out farmers. That is the law we made in Holland ourselves.”